Robert De Niro Takes 2-Year-Old Daughter Gia To Meet The Wiggles Backstage

The actor -- known for playing the tough guy on screen -- proved he's just a big softie as he joined in singing with the iconic children's group.

Robert De Niro is making dreams come true for his youngest daughter, Gia.

The Academy Award winning actor ventured backstage of The Wiggles' Brooklyn show for their Bouncing Balls tour to introduce the two year old to the children's musical group. De Niro shares the adorable tot with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

He shook hands, gave hugs and even enjoyed a mini private concert for Gia, who had a light-up bubble blower in hand that at one point made De Niro wave the bubbles away.

The 81-year-old acting legend even joined in on signing "Rock-A-Bye Your Bear" and "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star" with the group, as Gia just stood in awe of the experience.

This isn't the first time De Niro has shared his love -- well, Gia's love -- for the The Wiggles.

The Taxi Driver star recently joined in on the TikTok trend where grown men call their friends to wish them goodnight.

In the video, he chose to give long-time friend and collaborator Martin Scorsese the call, during which he also showed the Academy Award-winning director he was watching The Wiggles on television.

"Calling to say good night!" De Niro said.

"OK!" Scorsese replied.

"And sleep tight!" De Niro added.

"Thank you!" Scorsese said.

Scorsese seemed perplexed by the encounter, unaware he was just a participant in a viral trend.