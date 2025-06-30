Rosie O'Donnell Slams Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez Wedding and Celebrities In Attendance

Instagram

O'Donnell also calls out Oprah Winfrey for attending, while slamming the "gross excess" of the wedding and calling Sanchez Bezos' "fake fem bot wife."

Rosie O'Donnell has a few thoughts to share about the "gross excess" of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's big Venetian wedding.

After the pair tied the knot last week in Italy in a big event attended by A-list names including Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, the Kardashian-Jenner family, Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump and more, the former talk show host took to her Substack on Monday to share one of her trademark poems about the nuptials.

Alongside a side-by-side of Sanchez, showing how her appearance has changed over the years, O'Donnell said the wedding "turned my stomach."

"Seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all, the show of it," she began, before seeing her sights on Winfrey. "Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos Really - how is that possible," she wondered, before claiming Bezos "treats his employees with disdain" and adding, "by any metric, he is not a nice man."

Of Sanchez, she said, "And his fake fem bot wife ... who looks like that ... why would he choose her ... after the salt of the earth Mackenzie," referring to Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott, to whom he was married 1993–2019. Bezos and Scott share four children.

"Sold his soul is what it looks like from here," O'Donnell continued. "The devil is smiling at all his conquests."

After talking about "fascist America," the possibility of Pride being "outlawed" in the country and what she believes could be the "end of Democracy" in the current political climate, O'Donnell -- who moved to Ireland after Trump was elected president a second time -- turned her attention back to the wedding.

"Bezos was raised by a single mother, he knows exactly what he does," she continued. "So do all of his guests, posing for photos forgetting themselves in their designer outfits, ready for a Vogue cover, a spot on ET, more worthless performative nonsense."

"We have become numb to gross excess, we have learned to tolerate it, celebrity worship, devoid of humanity," she wrote, before concluding, "We worship the ones hurting us."

Her criticism comes after Katie Couric also called out Sanchez's Vogue cover in her wedding dress, commenting on a critical social media post from John F. Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg over the weekend.

"Welcome to the eighties -- when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled," she wrote. "Apparently tacky is back."

Many in the comments on Vogue's share of the cover agreed, with criticisms including, "I didn't realize you could just buy a cover now 💀💀💀," "Remember when Vogue was all about fashion? I miss those days 🥲" and "She manages to make everything took so cheap and tacky no matter what the price may be - that's an unusual talent."