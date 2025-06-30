Sami Sheen's Plan After Admitting 'Huge Worry' Breast Implant Removal Will Hurt OnlyFans Career

Instagram

The model made the announcement last week that due to ongoing health issues, she was going to have her breast implants removed less than two years after getting them.

Times are changing for Sami Sheen, and so is her body, with the 21-year-old model admitting she's a little nervous about what that could mean for her future.

When asked if she had any concerns about how her decision to remove her breast implants could impact her OnlyFans career, Sheen admitted to Us Weekly, "That was honestly a huge worry of mine."

The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen has a plan, though, at least in the short term. "I think I definitely am gonna get a lot of photos of my boobs before I have to say bye to them forever," she shared.

"And I'm gonna stock up on my content and then, after that, once I'm all healed, um, I don't know," she added. "We'll see."

While Sheen is a little nervous that this change in her body could impact what's become a lucrative career for her, she shared with Us Weekly that she's already been receiving some love from her followers.

"I've already gotten some messages from my subscribers ... saying that they're gonna stick around no matter what and they don't care what they look like," she said. "And it's nice to hear that I'm still gonna have subscribers even though, like, most of them are probably there for the look I have now."

Ultimately, though, she admitted that while she does have some worries about her OF future, that's hardly the biggest concern she has right now. "Honestly, like, that's the least of my worries right now," she said. "I'm mainly just focused on my health."

And while she's a little anxious about her health, Sheen said she's confident that she'll wake up from the procedure "feeling like a million bucks."

At the same time, she admitted she'll be "kind of devastated" at having to say goodbye to her fuller figure, as the original breast augmentation, which she'd been wanting for years before she finally went under the knife in 2023, had boosted her confidence and left her feeling "so womanly and feminine."

Sheen first broke the news that she was going back into surgery last Monday, telling her fans via her Instagram Stories that she "discovered that i have breast implant illness" after two years of feeling sick "with the weirdest symptoms."

Instagram

"idk how i haven't figured this out sooner but i'm so happy i finally have an answer," she added in her message. "i'm hoping to get them removed asap so i can start feeling better."

While breast implant illness isn't officially recognized as a medical diagnosis, the Cleveland Clinic says it refers to a broad range of symptoms people report after getting implants. And for Sami, those symptoms have taken a serious toll.

"Chronic fatigue, sensitivity to temperature, hair loss, acne, headaches, memory loss, brain fog, vertigo, joint and muscle pain, mood swings and severe anxiety (always been an anxious person but nothing like this)," are just some of the symptoms she listed in another Story. "Also allergic to almost everything."

Instagram

Sheen also opened up about her body insecurities pre-breast augmentation alongside a follow-up slide photo of her younger physique. "it's definitely gonna be hard going back to this size, not only physically, but mentally. i don't want to at all but i know i'll feel so much better once they are out. so i guess it's worth it."

Back in November 2023, Sami spoke to Bustle about why she originally chose to get implants, revealing that she was inspired by her mom's own cosmetic surgery at a young age.