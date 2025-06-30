Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing Struggling Teen Who Ate Lunch in Her Classroom: Police

Orange County Jail

After purportedly inviting the 14-year-old boy to eat in her classroom because he was struggling to "fit in," one of his teachers allegedly covered her windows, locked the door, and molested him -- and that was just the beginning.

Warning: This story contains disturbing details of alleged child sexual abuse.

A 16-year-old boy became his own advocate after he allegedly helped police arrest a teacher he claims sexually assaulted him when he was in middle school.

Sarah Jacas, 32, a former math teacher at Corner Lake Middle School in Orlando, Florida, who is married and has a 12-year-old son, was arrested last week on multiple charges.

Those charges, per NBC affiliate WESH, include two counts of lewd or lascivious battery (custodial authority), two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation (custodial authority), and one count of sex offense - authority figure solicit/engage sexual conduct statutory rape.

On June 10, the boy spoke to the Orange County Sheriff's Office about what he says happened to him from December 2022 through April 2023.

According to the student, who was 14 at the time of the alleged assaults, it began when Jacas invited him to have lunch in her classroom with her "because he had issues fitting in and associating with the right crowd," per the arrest affidavit seen by People and CBS affiliate WKMG.

He allegedly told police that while he and Jacas did grow closer during their lunches together, he began to feel that she was isolating him from other students.

He said that they then began expressing physical affection, according to the affidavit, starting with chaste hugs and kisses on the cheek. That escalated into what the affidavit described as molestation.

The document also states that the pair allegedly began texting outside of school hours, communicating via text and the school platform Canvas. One night, the victim's mother purportedly caught them texting at 1 a.m. She told them both to stop texting one another, per the affidavit, saying that it was "abnormal."

But that only led to Jacas purportedly shifting tactics. While she and the boy stopped texting, as requested, Jacas allegedly set up a fake Instagram account under the name "bobthebuilder115520" and through it conducted "dirty talk" with the student. She also purportedly instructed him to delete their messages so there would be no record.

The arrest affidavit detailed one message allegedly sent from Jacas to the boy, which read, "I just had sex with my husband and it wasn't the best but I imagined it was you."

There were also purported numbered codes for more affectionate messages, according to the teen, who told police that they would use "115" for "I miss you," "520" for "I love you," and "high five" for "kiss," as examples.

As time passed, things continued to get more involved, according to the affidavit, with the teen telling police he and Jacas first had sex the week before Spring Break of 2023.

During lunch one day, Jacas allegedly covered the windows in her classroom during lunch, per the teen, laid a pillow in the corner and had penetrative sexual intercourse with him. The affidavit states that protection was not provided or used.

Jacas allegedly engaged in both oral and sexual intercourse with the student, per Fox affiliate WOFL. Jacas allegedly instructed the boy in how to do it, per the outlet, taking his virginity.

The victim told police that he was sexually abused each day before that spring break for a total of 3 or 4 days, though it was not clear if sexual intercourse occurred again.

It was after this break that Jacas' husband found out about what was going on, according to the affidavit, and he and his wife purportedly came to an "agreement" that she would no longer see him after he threatened to report her.

Investigators report that Jacas contacted the teen "from an unknown number and told him her husband found out about their relationship and for him to 'lay low' because her husband" was angry.

According to the teen, Jacas did not return to school for the remainder of that school year.

On June 16 of this year, the now 16-year-old contacted Jacas on the phone in the presence of law enforcement. While the details of that call were redacted from the affidavit, Jacas was arrested shortly thereafter.

Jacas was booked into custody on Monday, June 23, made her first court appearance last Tuesday, and posted bail on Wednesday.

In an email to students' families after her arrest, the principal of Corner Lake Middle School stated that Jacas "will not be returning to campus pending the outcome of the investigation."

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org . If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.