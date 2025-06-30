Vin Diesel Teases Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner In Final Fast & Furious Film

Getty

Family is forever.

Vin Diesel just gave Fast & Furious fans a big update on the franchise's final film -- and it may include a reunion between Dominic Toretto and the late Paul Walker's character, Brian O'Conner.

Diesel, who has played Dom since the franchise began, made the emotional reveal during an appearance at Fuel Fest, the car and music event hosted by Paul's brother, Cody Walker.

"Just yesterday I was with Universal Studios…" Diesel began, before revealing a release timeline for the upcoming film. "The studio said to me, 'Vin, can we please have the finale of Fast & Furious [in] April 2027?' I said, 'Under three conditions because I've been listening to my fan base.'"

"The first is to bring the franchise back to L.A.," he explained. "The second thing was to return to the car culture, to the street racing."

And the third, of course, is to see Brian back on screen.

"The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O'Conner," he said. "That is what you're going to get in the finale."

Paul, who played Brian, tragically passed away in a car crash in November 2013, at the age of 40. At the time, he had been filming Fast & Furious 7.

The movie ultimately gave Brian a heartfelt sendoff, with Dom and Brian parting ways in one of the franchise's most iconic scenes, which were made possible through the use of CGI, VFX, and help from Walker's brothers, Cody and Caleb.

Brian has since been referenced in other films -- in which his on-screen wife, played by Jordanna Brewster, has appeared -- but not seen.

The upcoming 11th Fast & Furious film, Fast X: Part 2, could use a similar combination of technology to make Walker's return a reality -- or a recast -- with the filming serving as the sequel to 2023's Fast X.

Ludacris, who has been playing the character Tej Parker since 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious, recently spoke to PEOPLE about Fast X: Part 2, and noted a major milestone ahead of the franchise's final film.

"That whole 25-year anniversary is definitely a big one," the rapper-actor said of the original movie came out in June 2001.