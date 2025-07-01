Cause of Death Revealed for Dismembered 14-Year-Old Runaway Emily Pike

FBI

Rewards for information leading to an arrest have been upped, after the teen's remains were found in garbage bags on Valentine's Day -- three weeks after she snuck out of a group home.

New details have emerged in the mysterious and horrific murder of 14-year-old Arizona runaway Emily Pike.

This week, the Pinal County Medical Examiner listed her cause of death as "homicidal violence with blunt head trauma," more than five months after she was last seen alive. Per FOX 10, her autopsy has not yet been released, while no arrests have been made in the case.

In addition to the cause of death, rewards for information leading to an arrest were increased this week. Both The Silent Witness and The Arizona Department of Public Safety upped their rewards to $25,000 each. Per KTAR, both the FBI and San Carlos Apache Tribe are also offering up to $75,000 each for information leading to the identification of Pike's killer or killers.

That puts the total reward up to $200,000.

Pike's Disappearance and Murder

The Native American teen was a resident of the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation and was living in a group home at the time of her disappearance.

Pike was last seen at the group home on January 27, 2025 at 7:45 p.m.

"I looked under the bed, I looked in the closet, I looked outside," a worker told police in bodycam footage from that night, adding that, "The gate was open. The screen to the window was kicked out."

She had reportedly run away from the home previously. According to the girl's mother, she wasn't notified her child was missing until "a week later."

Dismembered human remains were then found in trash bags on February 14, Valentine's Day, around 100 miles from where she was last seen. According to the Gila County Sheriff’s Office, via AZ Family, authorities couldn't find her arms and hands, while preliminary autopsy results noted she had visible face and head trauma.

The remains were later identified as belonging to Pike.