Prep School Teacher Told Colleague She Was 'Having Sex' with Student, 16, Before Arrest: Prosecutor

Oakland County Jail

The teacher the suspect allegedly confided in then reported it to authorities.

A Michigan teacher wound up behind bars -- after allegedly telling a colleague she was having sex with a student.

This week, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald announced 26-year-old Jocelyn Sanroman -- a former teacher at Oakside Prep Academy -- was arrested and charged with three counts of Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct for "a sexual relationship involving a teenaged student."

Per McDonald, Sanroman is accused of having a sexual relationship with a then-16-year-old student back in 2023. According to prosecutors, the suspect "allegedly told another teacher that she was having sex with the victim," before that teacher reported it to authorities.

While the age of consent in Michigan is 16, McDonald said Sanroman is accused of "using her position of authority to exploit a minor victim."

The prosecutor also told FOX 2, "It's because we need to make school the safest place it can be for kids, right? Safe from gun violence, safe from assault, safe from sexual assault. School is supposed to be some place where your kids feel safe."

"These allegations represent the ultimate breach of trust placed in educators by parents and the community," she continued in a statement. "As a former teacher myself, I applaud the teacher who contacted police about this situation, protecting other students from further exploitation."

The school, meanwhile, told FOX 2 they acted immediately upon learning the allegations.

"We strive to provide a safe and supportive learning environment for the students entrusted to our care," the school said in a statement. "Their safety and well-being remains our top priority."

According to jail records, Sanroman was booked Monday morning and was released later the same day.