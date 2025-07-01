Lily Phillips Claims to Break World Record After Sex With 1,113 Men In 12 Hours

Instagram

The adult content creator beat fellow OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue's record of 1,057 in the same amount of time.

Lily Phillips is hitting her goals.

The adult content creator celebrated a milestone and reclaimed one wild title, allegedly sleeping with 1,113 men in 12 hours.

"For those of you who have followed me for quite some time now will understand that I've been wanting to do a certain world-record," Phillips, 23, said in an Instagram post.

"Now, I'm very happy to announce that yesterday I did just that. I did 1,113 men in 12 hours," she proclaimed.

The OnlyFans model first announced that she was attempting to break the world record back in December last year, but Bonnie Blue beat her to the punch in January.

Blue claimed to have broken the world record of sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Phillips stressed that the video would take some time to edit as it is 12 hours long, but she is hoping to get the content up "this week."

However, those who are OnlyFans subscribers will not be seeing content from that challenge on the platform, as it has banned "extreme challenge content." This rule came into place after Blue shared her challenge content there.

Both Blue and Phillips have since had to move to the platform Fansly.

"Yesterday I was with 1,113 men in just 12 hours," Phillips said in another post before sharing how she felt following the sex marathon. "And today, I'm feeling surprisingly good. I mean, I do feel achy but technically I did do physical exercise for 12 hours straight so that kind of makes sense."

Phillips rose to fame after for sleeping with 101 men in a day, as seen in the 2024 YouTube documentary, I Slept With 100 Men in One Day.

Following the documentary she planned to sleep with 1,000 men at her next event, however fellow OnlyFans star Blue swiftly beat her to it.