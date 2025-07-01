Mormon Wives Reunion Drama: Secretly Recorded Phone Call, NSFW Texts Spice Up Affair Rumors

Getty

The receipts were flying all over the reunion about alleged affairs with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette, including some very NSFW text messages, and a secretly recorded shocking phone call -- can anyone's marriage survive this growing scandal?

The cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives came together -- well, most of them -- for a big Season 2 reunion hosted by former Bachelor and current podcast host Nick Viall.

Unfortunately, Demi Engemann (above left) was called away on a very important Disneyland vacation that she just happened to schedule for when this reunion was taping -- oh no!

"We had already booked all of our flights and the Airbnb was nonrefundable or I would’ve moved the trip to be there," Demi said on her Instagram June 8, per Us Weekly, after news of her absence first broke.

While she did pre-tape some comments with host Nick Viall beforehand that were played throughout the reunion, that didn't allow her to respond to any of things things brought up about her -- like some of these text messages (Damn, gurl!).

In fact, she didn't talk about her purported fling with Vanderpump Villa's Marciano Brunette (above center) at all -- and yet, that was a huge topic for the reunion (Double damn!).

Demi's Dirty Texts

Even in Demi's absence, she had a big presence in the reunion, really right from the start. That's because her one-time BFF Jessi Ngatikaura (above right) decided to drop the deets and share receipts of Demi's alleged fling with Marciano.

For those who don't know, the Vanderpump Villa star was allegedly romantically -- or at least physically -- entangled with both Demi and Jessi at one point or another. After several Mormon Wives stars, including those two, appeared on Season 2 of the Villa, the drama spilled over into their Secret Lives.

When Marciano suggested that he and Demi had shared more than the emotional conversation -- and one cheek peck -- that viewers saw, she was quick to shut down any speculation she may have been unfaithful to her husband, Bret Engemann.

"At the expense of sounding rude, there wasn’t even a remote attraction to him," she insisted at the time. "It sucks that women can’t be kind and friendly and even playful with men in this world without it being taken as like you’re open."

Very different versions of what happened played out in the media, with Marciano being accused of being a "clout chaser," and Demi saying he was "lying" about her, and actually he was "the predator." Marciano denied this, saying that everything that happened between him and Demi was consensual.

When the Villa reunion came and went in May without any further clarity about any of this, Marciano promised the truth would come out at the Mormon Wives reunion. And then in the MW finale, Marciano himself showed up to shift his bombshell intimation by suggesting it was actually he and Jessi who'd gotten a little intimate behind the camera's backs.

While Jessi didn't come clean one way or the other about what she did or did not do in this reunion special -- gotta save something for the upcoming third season (she even notably wasn't wearing her wedding ring) -- she did add more fuel to the Demi flames by sharing text messages between her former bestie and Marciano.

As it turns out, the Vanderpump Villa star bought into the narrative that the Mormon Wives were all swingers, according to Demi, so the flirting was pretty open and at times hot and heavy. But it wasn't just coming from the Villa boys.

As Jessi pulled out her phone and started reading, she had a Demi text to Marciano saying, "Get excited hahah baptized by fire. Is this how you sweet-talk all the ladies!?" He purportedly replied, "Baptized by fire. Oh no all right if that’s what you want for me. I didn't realize I was sweet-talking you."

And these included some very NSFW comments, like Demi allegedly saying of oysters that they're "no different than swallowing c-- and I wholeheartedly stand by that," followed by, "I'm never going to be able to eat oysters again and not think about that. Ha ha ha ruined it forever, enjoy 🍆🦪💦." So that happened.

It's also worth noting that Jessi's husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, was also in the studio -- backstage during all of this cheating chatter -- but Jessi just wasn't going to go there. When asked pointedly if she'd had sex, she replied, "A lot of the story is unpacked in Season 3. So I can't talk about it yet."

In other words, Hulu, let's get this show back, stat!

Jen on a Recorded Line

Zac and Jen Affleck are all about putting in the work to make their marriage work, even when that work is nine hours of therapy a week. And when they're not in therapy, the couple is sometimes secretly recording Jen's conversations with ... we wanna say friends, but we're not sure Jen would.

In Utah, it's perfectly legal for just one party on a phone call to record any conversation, as it's a one-party consent state, so Jen and Zac aren't breaking any laws here. But she may be breaking the MomTok code, or at least friendship bonds.

Nevertheless, they managed to one-up Jessi's text receipts when Zac played audio recordings of Demi talking about that trip to the Vanderpump Villa, and appearing to tell Jen how they should frame the situation with Marciano when asked about it.

"[You should say,] 'Demi and I have very different ideas and different boundaries in our marriages. What I value and what I really appreciate is the open and honest communication and relationship that Demi and Bret share. I think it's amazing and it's something that I admire,'" Demi was heard apparently coaching Jen in how to approach the topic.

Demi went on, as Jen, "'I may have jumped the gun about judging her about that. It wasn't fair for me to hold that over her head.'"

She then went on in her own voice to explain, "Then it doesn’t go into any detail about what may or may not have happened and certain members from the show. It's more a personal standpoint.'"

At this point, as noted by Us Weekly, it sounded as if Demi's husband Bret chimed in to say that they also needed to address the "victim" buzzword being used.

Jen replied she "felt uncomfortable" talking to Demi's experience all that much since they didn't quite see eye-to-eye about everything that did and did not happen at the Villa, so Demi suggested it probably would be best if she just didn't say anything at all.

Zac explained why that conversation wound up being recorded, saying it came after he was in the room once when Demi was talking with Jen and he heard her purportedly trashing her then-bestie Jessi.

According to Zac, Demi was saying of Jessi "that she had no respect for her, that she was disgusting and that she wanted nothing to do with her." He then said he told his wife, "She is talking about Jessi that way. How do you think she’s talking about you?"

As such, when Demi and Bret called them and Bret purportedly started saying they really needed to "figure out [Demi's] whole victim [narrative], since "it was gonna be clear to the whole audience that she was not a victim," Zac said he decided it might be best to have a record of this call.

While Demi wasn't asked about this purported phone call, Whitney did note that she thinks it's pretty "weird" to call a friend and tell them what to say on-camera. Producers then had her back by sharing a clip of Demi telling Whitney what she should say from just three hours prior.

While fans wait to find out what's up with Jessi and Jordan's marriage amid the Villa scandal -- complete with Marciano agreeing to a lie detector to set the record straight about what actually happened out there -- they can get their Mormon Wives fix by following two of the show's stars over to Dancing with the Stars, as is was confirmed both Jen and Whitney will be competing for the Mirror Ball this fall.