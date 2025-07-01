Watch Moment Natalie Portman's Son Aleph Has Twitch Streamer Call Her on FaceTime

Instagram

The 14-year-old asked Marlon LuGa for a "shoutout" -- after adorably telling him his mother played Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequels.

Natalie Portman's 14-year-old son Aleph made a rare appearance on a Twitch streamer's live stream -- recruiting his mom into the action, too!

Streamer Marlon LuGa was live in Paris this Sunday, playing soccer, when Portman's son -- who she shares with ex Benjamin Millepied -- approached the content creator and introduced himself.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the video, shared to LuGa's Instagram page, the teen asks whether LuGa knows who Natalie Portman is. When he appears unsure, Aleph adds, "You know Star Wars? Padmé Amidala, that's my mom."

Padmé, of course, was Portman's character in the prequel trilogy, released from 1999-2005.

When it then clicks for LuGa who Portman is, Aleph asks whether he can do a "shoutout" to his mother.

The footage then shows Aleph calling his mother over FaceTime, while she appears to be getting her hair done, before LuGa speaks with her over the phone.

"I just want to say hi real quick. I'm here with your son real quick, about to play some football," the Twitch star tells her. While she can't totally hear him, she tells him, "I hope you're having a great day. Nice to meet you, have a good one!"

After the call, LuGa then took a moment to talk about his connection to Portman's films -- telling his fans, "Super respectfully, when I was growing up, I used to watch Star Wars heavily. She was my biggest crush, bro. Very beautiful woman, very good son. That's insane."

Aleph is one of Portman's two children with Millepied; the pair are also parents to daughter Amalia.

Back in 2016, the actress told Jimmy Kimmel that she hadn't yet shown her son her work in the Star Wars films just yet.

"It's kind of a shame,” she said at the time. "You know, when I made it, I was like, 'This is going to be the coolest thing. One day when I have kids, I can show them.' And boys, of course, are obsessed with it and know all about it before they've seen it."