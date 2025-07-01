Nikki Garcia Opens Up About Dating Again Following Divorce from Artem Chigvintsev

Getty

Nikki Garcia is taking a break from dating, after a few attempts post-divorce from Artem Chigvintsev .

On a new episode of her and her twin sister Brie Garcia's podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki opened up about her attempts at dating after her divorce ... and the reason she has since decided to go back on a relationship hiatus.

The conversation opened up with Brie asking her sister and guest Charlotte Flair, "How is the dating life? Are we dating?" This after both WWE stars recently divorced.

"Brie knows this, I did a few," Nikki said.

"Like, you did a few dates? Or you did a few men? What are we talking about?" Brie then asked her sister to clarify.

"OK. Whatever you want to call it," Nikki replied.

Nikki, who shares 4-year-old son Matteo with her ex-husband, then explained that despite putting herself back out there, motherhood is enough love for her ... for the time being.

"At his age right now I get so much love that I realized this is all the love I need and want right now," Nikki said. "So after having, like, a few dates and, you know, wasn't crazy about them that I was like, 'Ah I'm not even going to waste time and energy, like, I'm just too tired.'"

She then confessed her sister tries to push her into going on more dates.

Flair, meanwhile, shared her take on taking post-split.

"I haven't been on a dating app since my divorce was final," she disclosed. "I'd rather meet the old-fashioned way."

However, Flair mentioned she doesn't want her dad, Ric Flair, to set up any dates for her -- like he apparently has been trying to do.

"I think my dads like my app. He's like, 'I've got a friend. I've got a friend.' I'm like, 'Dad. Sir. Sit down. I don't need your help in this area,'" she laughed.

"Well, that's like my sister," Nikki said, staring down Brie playfully.