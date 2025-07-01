Olivia Munn Comments on Aaron Rodgers Controversy, Doc and Family Drama

Getty

The actress reveals she's "really grateful" that the football quarterback cleared her name amid her breast cancer battle, after he said she had "nothing" to do with their family drama.

Olivia Munn is sharing her gratitude for how her ex, Aaron Rodgers, defended her from criticism In the 2024 book, Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers.

The 44-year-old actress recently hopped on the Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard podcast this week, where she was first asked about her ex's Netflix documentary.

"I didn't watch it. I knew what it was going to be," she shared. "It was going to push a narrative that during my time with them, never would ring true."

She compared her experience to the time football fans blamed Jessica Simpson any time her then-boyfriend and NFL quarterback Tony Romo didn't perform well on the field.

"There was this narrative that took hold because if you remember, back in the day, Jessica Simpson was hung out to dry for the Cowboys failures," Munn stated.

"During the time that I was with him, he had three Hail Marys, I think two NFC championships — not wins — but he made it into the NFC championship, which is very hard," she said. "No one would want to talk about that. I didn't get credit for any of the wins."

At the time, Munn fans speculated she was the reason why Rodgers' relationship with his family -- including brother Jordan Rodgers -- was so distant.

"There's this whole big narrative that stayed with me for so many years, but there was just this dynamic in the family that had nothing to do with me," Munn told Shepard.

"It became this whole big thing, and people were like, 'I can't believe her, she's keeping this family apart,'" she continued. "People have speculated for many years what was the rift, and I know, but I'm not saying because it's not my story to tell."

Rodgers, however, officially cleared Munn's name in an interview that was featured in his biography, released last year.

In it, he mentioned his family issues were "deep-rooted" and Munn had "nothing to do with all the years" of conflict and struggle. The quotes, she said, came out while she was in the middle of her breast cancer battle.

"Thank God somebody had read it and said, 'Oh, wait! Aaron speaks,'" she shared on the podcast.

“You've been asking for the longest time. This is the constant conversation. The man himself is saying it. They don't want that answer," she continued.

"I was really grateful that he did that. Even if people didn't want to take hold of that statement, it made me feel good that it was said," added Munn.