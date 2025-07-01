Travis Kelce Shuts Down Rumors That He and Taylor Swift Try To ‘Seek Attention’

Getty

The NFL star shakes off the haters saying his relationship with Taylor Swift is attention-seeking.

Travis Kelce is shaking off haters that are saying he and his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift, are seeking attention.

During the July 1 episode, the Chiefs player made an appearance on the podcast, Bussin’ With The Boys, to talk about sports, retirement, and, of course, his "Lover."

After "the boys" referenced Kelce's public sightings with Swift, Kelce laughed at the casual things they've been doing that still manage to make headlines.

"We're having fun with it, man, being a couple," he stated.

"It gets thrown out there as it's like we're trying to seek attention, every now and then," the NFL star added.

But the Super Bowl winner cleared up that their relationship is just like any other.

"It's like, we're just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games," he said, offering an example of a recent headline-making date. "Kind of introducing her to some more of the sports world."

In an interview with Time in December 2023, Swift opened up about her very public relationship with Kelce, saying that she doesn't even understand how some of these moments blow up like they do.

"I don't know how they know what suite I'm in," she said about attending games. "There's a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don't know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I'm being shown 17 times or once."