AJ McLean Says 'Trippy' Las Vegas Residency will Bring Sphere to the 'Next Level'

McLean says the boys won't even see the final production until "basically the day before opening night," teasing the visuals, set list, and what he expects fans to show up wearing.

The Backstreet Boys' residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas will be larger than life, this according to AJ McLean.

The guys will take over Sin City like never before when their show opens up July 11, with McLean calling it a "humdinger" of a production. Unlike other concert venues, Sphere offers up a more immersive experience, with 580,000 sq feet of LEDs behind, above and around the artists on stage.

"No one has done what we're gonna do in this particular venue," McLean told TooFab during an interview about his upcoming Netflix competition series, Building the Band, "We're taking Sphere to the next level."

McLean said that the experience will be like "two shows happening at the same time," referring to the show the boys themselves will be doing on stage and the videos on the screens around them. According to AJ, fans are "gonna have to see the show more than once" to take it all in -- adding, "You truly can't watch them both at the same time."

"We're definitely pulling out all the stops because we’ve been given the go-ahead to try some things that have never been tried in this particular venue," he continued. "We actually shot content for about five different songs. Some pretty trippy stuff that people are gonna see that I know they're gonna talk about."

While he can't wait for fans to see what they have up their sleeves, McLean said the group themselves also won't get the full scope of it until the very last moment -- telling TooFab the "final content" won't be ready "until basically the day before opening night."

"It's a little nerve-wracking," he continued, claiming they were told back in January that "nine times out of ten," for nearly every show done at the venue, "the content was done the day before." He added, "So, it's basically down to the wire."

When asked what he's able to tease about the visuals being created for the show and which song's video content he's most excited for fans to see, McLean had one in mind, but wouldn't spill too much about it.

"There's one in particular, but I can't say what song it is. All I'll say is, it's not from Millennium," he teased, referring to the band's 1999 studio album, before confirming, "We are doing the entire Millennium album. That is happening."

"I think visually, what we are doing for the intro of the show is pretty spectacular. I think what's happening on a song called 'Get Another Boyfriend' is gonna be pretty freaking cool," he also teased.

"I've got final dress rehearsals on my phone -- we call them our work tapes, so we can kind of go over everything while we're on this little break before I go back to Vegas next week -- and my daughters caught me watching it and they wanna watch it," shared McLean. "I said, 'Nope.' I closed my phone and I said, 'You have to experience it in real time. Yes, you're my daughters, normally I'll let you hear things before anyone else does but, no.'"

Lastly, McLean made it clear he intends the audience to dress up for the concert, asking our reporter -- who will be attending a show in August -- whether he's got his white out ready. So, all you BSB fans out there, you've been put on alert!