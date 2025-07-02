Anna Camp Reacts to 'Hubbub' About Her Coming Out, Debuting New Relationship With Jade Whipkey

Getty

The Pitch Perfect star's comments come after she came out -- and went public with her relationship with Whipkey -- last month.

Anna Camp is getting candid about the commentary surrounding her new relationship.

The Pitch Perfect star made headlines last month when she stepped out on the red carpet with girlfriend Jade Whipkey, confirming the romance for the first time.

The couple's relationship caught some fans by surprise, as it also served as a coming out moment for Camp, who had only publicly dated men prior to her relationship with Whipkey.

Camp spoke to Cosmopolitan before presenting an award at the 2025 Mediterrane Film Festival's Golden Bee Awards in Malta Sunday night, where she addressed the attention surrounding her love life.

"We're definitely surprised by all of the attention, to be totally honest," she said on the red carpet, where she was joined by Whipkey. "We've been a bit surprised by all of the hubbub, but there's been a lot of support so we're very grateful and thankful for everybody who is supportive of us. It's lovely."

Camp and Whipkey first sparked dating rumors a few months ago after Jade posted a sweet snap of the actress on Instagram.

The pair made their official debut as a couple last month at the Los Angeles premiere of Camp's new film Bride Hard, where they confirmed their relationship on the red carpet, and Camp's membership in the LGBTQ+ community -- aptly timed for Pride Month.

"We're so happy together," Camp gushed. "It's just been such a wonderful, transformative time in my life. I'm so thankful to have her by my side."

The actress also gave a shoutout to longtime friend and Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson, who appears alongside Camp in Bride Hard.

"Rebel and I go back so many years -- something like 14 years, we've known each other -- and she's been the most supportive out of everyone of me coming out," Camp said of Wilson, who came out in 2022 after a relationship planned to make her relationship with now-wife, Ramona Agruma, public.

Camp's comments come after she defended her and Whipkey's 18-year age gap in the comments of an Instagram post showing the couple's red carpet debut.

"I've dated men exactly my age and Jade is FAR more mature than any of them," Camp wrote. "We have more in common than anyone else I've ever dated and can literally talk about anything and everything ♥️."

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I'm wishing everyone well :) Especially this Pride month 🌈," she added.