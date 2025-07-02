Fans Show Solidarity For Cassie, Slam Jury After Diddy Trial Verdict

"sending prayers to cassie, her family and all the other victims who've suffered in silence for decades. the justice system continues to fail women," a user wrote, while another called out the "gross negligence by the jury."

The world is reacting to the news of Sean "Diddy" Combs' verdict, with many online expressing their support for Cassie, "Jane," and, more generally, sexual abuse victims failed by the justice system.

After a nearly two-month trial, the 12-person jury reached a verdict on Wednesday. Combs was found guilty of Transportation to Engage in Prostitution with both Ventura & "Jane," Counts 3 and 5, and not guilty on all other charges -- which included racketeering, as well as sex trafficking of Ventura and Jane.

He had pleaded not guilty on all charges and rejected a plea deal; Combs reportedly clapped after the verdict was read.

After the verdict, Ventura's attorney Doug Wigdor praised her for her "exemplary courage throughout the trial," saying in a statement that she "brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion."

"This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023," he wrote. "Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution."

He said that Ventura "left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice," arguing that this case, despite the mixed outcome, "proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors."

The attorney also told the media outside of the courthouse, "Of course, we would have liked to have seen a conviction on the sex crimes and RICO, but we understand that 'beyond a reasonable doubt' is a high standard. We're just pleased he still faces substantial jail time."

Although Cassie herself has yet to issue a statement or post about the news, many of the singer's supporters online took to X to show their solidarity for Cassie and other victims, while also criticizing the jury for not finding Diddy guilty of sex trafficking. (The jury was instructed that this charge means they must believe the evidence and testimony proves Combs sex trafficked each woman "by force, threats of force, fraud, or coercion.")

"People didn't see Cassie as a survivor. They saw her as a woman in a consensual relationship with an abuser. I hate it," a user wrote.

"we fail women everyday in this country. I don’t see how you see that video of Cassie, the defense admits to domestic abuse beyond the video, and you still decide that coercion and force weren’t part of his tactics," a second person said. "Gross negligence by the jury."

"While everyone talks about diddys not guilty verdict let’s take a moment to think about Cassie who went through a whole criminal trial and had to relive the most horrifying moments of her life," another posted on X. "The justice system is embarrasing."

Other users sent their thoughts and prayers for Cassie, her loved ones, and other victims.

"Please send prayers for Cassie and all the other people harmed over the decades. All that evidence and people still don’t believe women the first time," a person wrote, while another supporter said, "sending prayers to cassie, her family and all the other victims who’ve suffered in silence for decades. the justice system continues to fail women."

