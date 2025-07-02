Fans Show Solidarity For Cassie, Slam Jury After Diddy Trial Verdict

Getty

The world is reacting to the news of Sean "Diddy" Combs' verdict, with many online expressing their support for Cassie, "Jane," and, more generally, sexual abuse victims failed by the justice system.

After a nearly two-month trial, the 12-person jury reached a verdict on Wednesday. Combs was found guilty of Transportation to Engage in Prostitution with both Ventura & "Jane," Counts 3 and 5, and not guilty on all other charges -- which included racketeering, as well as sex trafficking of Ventura and Jane.

He had pleaded not guilty on all charges and rejected a plea deal; Combs reportedly clapped after the verdict was read.

After the verdict, Ventura's attorney Doug Wigdor praised her for her "exemplary courage throughout the trial," saying in a statement that she "brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion."

"This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023," he wrote. "Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution."

He said that Ventura "left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice," arguing that this case, despite the mixed outcome, "proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors."

The attorney also told the media outside of the courthouse, "Of course, we would have liked to have seen a conviction on the sex crimes and RICO, but we understand that 'beyond a reasonable doubt' is a high standard. We're just pleased he still faces substantial jail time."

Although Cassie herself has yet to issue a statement or post about the news, many of the singer's supporters online took to X to show their solidarity for Cassie and other victims, while also criticizing the jury for not finding Diddy guilty of sex trafficking. (The jury was instructed that this charge means they must believe the evidence and testimony proves Combs sex trafficked each woman "by force, threats of force, fraud, or coercion.")

"People didn't see Cassie as a survivor. They saw her as a woman in a consensual relationship with an abuser. I hate it," a user wrote.

"we fail women everyday in this country. I don’t see how you see that video of Cassie, the defense admits to domestic abuse beyond the video, and you still decide that coercion and force weren’t part of his tactics," a second person said. "Gross negligence by the jury."

"While everyone talks about diddys not guilty verdict let’s take a moment to think about Cassie who went through a whole criminal trial and had to relive the most horrifying moments of her life," another posted on X. "The justice system is embarrasing."

Other users sent their thoughts and prayers for Cassie, her loved ones, and other victims.

"Please send prayers for Cassie and all the other people harmed over the decades. All that evidence and people still don’t believe women the first time," a person wrote, while another supporter said, "sending prayers to cassie, her family and all the other victims who’ve suffered in silence for decades. the justice system continues to fail women."

People didn't see Cassie as a survivor. They saw her as a woman in a consensual relationship with an abuser. I hate it. — Tabi Truther △⃒⃘ (@bjorkcutie) July 2, 2025 @bjorkcutie

we fail women everyday in this country.



I don’t see how you see that video of Cassie, the defense admits to domestic abuse beyond the video, and you still decide that coercion and force weren’t part of his tactics. Gross negligence by the jury. — kendall (@kendalljamaal) July 2, 2025 @kendalljamaal

Please send prayers for Cassie and all the other people harmed over the decades. All that evidence and people still don’t believe women the first time. pic.twitter.com/hFMNC2aCPm — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) July 2, 2025 @TheAfrocentricI

just a reminder that the jury said this man is not guilty of brutalising cassie, even after this video was shown as evidence in court. chilling pic.twitter.com/bJXi216IiT https://t.co/w15u7GSXYI — ً (@americanreqiuem) July 2, 2025 @americanreqiuem

sending prayers to cassie, her family and all the other victims who’ve suffered in silence for decades. the justice system continues to fail women pic.twitter.com/GB2yiIuSeX — ً (@americanreqiuem) July 2, 2025 @americanreqiuem

While everyone talks about diddys not guilty verdict let’s take a moment to think about Cassie who went through a whole criminal trial and had to relive the most horrifying moments of her life. The justice system is embarrasing. pic.twitter.com/aKX6j2eeX0 — sheamus: (@selegendamez) July 2, 2025 @selegendamez

I just hope Cassie and his other victims are protected and left alone my god. — Mani (@youdoingtoomuch) July 2, 2025 @youdoingtoomuch

my thoughts are with Cassie and her family. as a woman, as a person, her testimony was heartbreaking and i couldn't imagine how she feels this morning. it's the very unfortunate reality of women who experience sexual violence - the story is just never enough. — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) July 2, 2025 @AshNicoleMoss

The message to victims is clear: no amount of proof is enough.



A video showing him dragging her and beating her as she tried to escape. Tapes of him assaulting her. None of it was enough



And yet, I am so proud of Cassie. She dealt a death blow he will never fully recover from https://t.co/rWkOXVHbyl — Gabrielle A. Perry, MPH (@GeauxGabrielle) July 2, 2025 @GeauxGabrielle

I hope Cassie does nothing more but enjoy and feel the love from her family today. — AGD. (@TheLexGabrielle) July 2, 2025 @TheLexGabrielle

not surprising d*ddy was found not guilty on all the charges directly tied w/ cassie. most people don’t see her as a victim because people do not understand being abused and tormented by someone you’re in a relationship with. it’s so disturbing and disgusting. sending cassie love — kenzie xcx 🍒 (@kenzvanunu) July 2, 2025 @kenzvanunu

I feel awful for Cassie, this country fails women over and over again. — esnupi (@lvlstothis) July 2, 2025 @lvlstothis

How do you not find him guilty of the sex trafficking on Cassie when there is a video and witnesses?? They really didn’t believe her. We’re moving so backwards, def backlash of the me too movement — © it’s not clocking to you! (@luxxopinions) July 2, 2025 @luxxopinions

Anyone believing Cassie Ventura wanted to be sexually and physically abused never learned of battered women syndrome. — Howard ✡. 🟦🇮🇱🎗🧡 (@HowardA_AtLaw) July 2, 2025 @HowardA_AtLaw

Cassie, I believed you then and I believe you now. — FOSTIER (@sirfostier) July 2, 2025 @sirfostier

Not guilty does not mean innocent.



And Cassie won her civil case…. He admitted he harmed and wronged her there.



This jury misunderstood or ignored a lot. Maybe the prosecution was overzealous in the charges idk man. I wish the victims peace. — Thick Saban ✨ (@RaveenTheDream) July 2, 2025 @RaveenTheDream

feeling horrific for cassie and the jane done all of the women and girls that diddy has violently abused. may we demand more protection of our sisters and stop enabling these abusive men and letting their money and status protect them — bri (@bribrisimps) July 2, 2025 @bribrisimps