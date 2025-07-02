Catherine Paiz on Why She Didn't Name Some Celebs In Her Memoir (Exclusive)

The 34-year-old influencer also opened up about the idea of her children she shares with ex-husband Austin McBroom reading the book and how writing healed her.

Catherine Paiz is happy for fans to keep guessing about some of the people mentioned in her book book. Just don't hold your breath for a confirmation on any speculation.

The 34-year-old social media star, best known for documenting her life with then-husband Austin McBroom on their massively popular YouTube channel, The ACE Family, cultivated an audience of over 18 million subscribers on the platform.

After turning her memoir, Dolores: My Journey Home, into an audiobook, Paiz opened up to TooFab exclusively about it becoming the most pre-saved audiobook for Spotify ... and the experience of opening up so deeply about her life.

"That's my supporters," she told TooFab of the accomplishment. "That's my ACE family. That's not me. I just thank them because they are such a reflection of me. I'm such a reflection of them. I have created this relationship with my audience and they know that whatever I'm putting out is going to be truth."

While her book extensively detailed her journey to the spotlight -- coming from the city of Montreal, Canada and landing right in the heart of Los Angeles -- some fans still wanted even more from the 34-year-old, like the real names of certain people she crossed paths with.

Unsurprisingly, with an audience of millions online, fans began speculating who certain people are -- including an actor ex she refers to as "Kire." The biggest guess there was Michael B. Jordan.

"It doesn't matter who's who," she explained to TooFab when told about the speculation. "It really doesn't. It's a story. And I think that a lot of times people want the drama, they want 'this was that person, that was this' and it really doesn't matter."

"I think that for me, it was also about writing truthfully. And I didn't try to hide anything throughout the book. I was very honest with my story because it's my story at the end of the day," she added.

Paiz also said some people did reach out before the memoir was published to find out if they were being featured in the book. However, she didn't reveal who, insisting nothing was left out of her book.

"Everything's in there," she said excitedly. "Everything that could be under somebody's rug. I wrote the most vulnerable parts in my life into a book because I was ready to purge that. I was ready to release that. And I feel like I'm on a new blank sheet of paper now. And I have nothing to hide."

Paiz shares three children with her ex-husband and admitted that she didn't begin writing the book until she felt it was something her children could read one day.

"That was my number one thing," Paiz stressed. "If I'm going to do this, I have to be okay with the fact that my kids will eventually read this. I live in the present moment, but I also have this ability to really connect to what could potentially happen in the future."

She continued: "I thought, 'Well, I'm going to have these conversations with my kids one day. Do I know the outcome? No.' However, I felt like me doing this was... for myself and also for them."

"I don't want my kids to ever think that your story is something that you should just keep to yourself," she added.

During the recording of her audiobook with Spotify, Paiz said she didn't get emotional -- despite re-reading some of her painful past out loud.

"I've kind of taken myself out of my own self almost," she told TooFab. "I think through the book writing process, I already healed it. It took me a couple years and as I was writing it and going through it, I was healing. I wrote the book for me, but I put it out for the rest of the world."

Paiz and McBroom privately wed in 2017, later announcing the news in January 2020 while expecting their third child. They share three children: Elle, 8, Alaïa, 6, and Steel, 4.

Their brand revolved around their family, however rumors of McBroom's infidelity that surfaced while the couple were still together and actively sharing their life began to affect their marriage. It ultimately led to their split and McBroom has since admitted he cheated.

The pair were together for nearly a decade and married for seven years before announcing their divorce with separate Instagram statements in January 2024.