Charlize Theron Gets Steamy About Recent Hookup with 26-Year-Old, Offers Blunt Sex Advice

Call Her Daddy

“It was really f--king amazing and I've never done that,” she spilled about the rare hookup.

Charlize Theron is opening up about her sexual experiences -- one including a 26-year-old.

Theron was on the Call Her Daddy podcast July 2 where she talked about her life as a single mother of two, dating in the industry, and offered some sex tips for "the girls."

Host Alex Cooper asked Theron to give "any" sex tips she could think of -- which The Odyssey actress was clearly not anticipating.

"Okay. I almost choked. I am the last person to ask. I'm sounding very cocky here, but I think it's because I found this freedom in my forties where I'm like, 'Oh my god,'" the 49-year-old stated.

"So I just want to say this in perspective. I probably had three one night stands in my entire life," she said, before adding, "but I did just recently f--k a 26-year-old and it was really f--king amazing and I've never done that and I was like, 'Oh, this is great okay.'"

Theron then pondered something she had discussed with other women. "I will just say this," she shared, "Women who come across as confident, women who come across as outspoken, ones that wouldn't speak up for themselves tend to also be in bed, people who want to please males."

"I have found this in my experiences with talking to other women about this," she continued. "Isn't it strange? We should be the ones that are like, 'F--k you, I'm gonna have an orgasm.'"

The actress then wrapped up the topic with a couple of tips for listeners to keep in mind, referring back to the idea of women taking control in the bedroom.

"My advice would be this: don't f--king do that for two reasons. You're gonna have better orgasms and -- guess what? -- Your man's gonna like that."

Although Theron has been having her fun, she mentioned how much she appreciates being single and embracing her relationship with her two kids, August and Jackson.

"That's the other thing. It's like, this is like this moment in this time in my life now and I mean, I'll be honest," she stated. "I have tried dating and I can tell that no man's moving into our house while my daughters are there. And by the way, I don't think I can do it. I literally can't imagine a man moving into our house and me sharing my closet or like, I just, I don't see that happening."

And if a man does move into her house at one point, Theron was clear it wouldn't be a man in the industry.

"No, no, no. I have zero interest and again, I say these things, you know, in a very glib way, but I don't think that dating somebody in my industry is a smart thing," she insisted.

"No Burning Man photos. No photos of you with other women. I don't care," she added. "I don't want to know that you have girlfriends and I don't want you shooting a f--king selfie in your closet of your hand in a jean pocket. I don't, I'm sorry."

"I don't want to see you looking at yourself in a mirror that way. It makes my vagina close. I just can't."