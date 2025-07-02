Cassie Lawyer, 50 Cent, Aubrey O'Day, Social Media React to Diddy Trial Verdict with Shock and Outrage

Getty

"I'm gonna vomit," said O'Day as she watched the verdict being revealed live on CNN.

After two full days and a few hours of deliberation, the 12-person jury in the trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs reached a verdict Wednesday.

Combs was found guilty of Transportation to Engage in Prostitution with both Cassie Ventura & "Jane," Counts 3 and 5, and not guilty on all other charges -- which included racketeering, as well as sex trafficking of Ventura and Jane.

He had pleaded not guilty on all charges and rejected a plea deal; Combs reportedly clapped after the verdict was read.

Reacting to the verdict, Cassie's lawyer Doug Wigdor said, "This entire criminal process started when our client Cassie Ventura had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023. Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution."

"By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice," he continued, saying Ventura showed "exemplary courage throughout this trial" and "brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion."

"This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors,” he concluded.

Shortly after the verdict was revealed, social media also blew up with reactions, many upset and confused over the decision. Someone who was watching and reacting in real time was Aubrey O'Day, who has been an outspoken critic of Diddy's over the years and shared footage of her watching the verdict come in on CNN to her Instagram Story.

"Oh my god. Not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on RICO," she said after the first two counts were revealed. "No way Jane is going to be guilty. Oh, this makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. I'm gonna vomit."

50 Cent -- another big Combs critic -- meanwhile, shared a photo of himself smiling to his IG feed, captioning the post, "Diddy beat the Feds that boy a bad man ! 👏👏👏 beat the Rico, he the Gay Jhon Gotti."

Rosie O'Donnell also reacted almost immediately, sharing to Instagram, "i guess a jury just never wants to believe that a woman stays because of power and coercion- wow - they just think women stay because what? money - fame - 'they love the abuse' - what a f--king joke - this decision got me angry #cassie."

Others took to X to share their disappointment -- see their responses below.

These Diddy takes are about to be cringe-worthy. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 2, 2025 @jemelehill

i feel sick to my stomach how is diddy beating all these charges. that jury is so damn useless — cay (@koralinadean) July 2, 2025 @koralinadean

Please send prayers for Cassie and all the other people harmed over the decades. All that evidence and people still don’t believe women the first time. pic.twitter.com/hFMNC2aCPm — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) July 2, 2025 @TheAfrocentricI

The verdict for Diddy is a message to all women that they are not believed. Sorry to the women out there. The victims especially, they deserved better. — Poogle (@Poogle1959) July 2, 2025 @Poogle1959

This Diddy trial is proof that you can do anything if you got money — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) July 2, 2025 @OhhMar24

That Diddy verdict don’t even make sense lol how you not guilty of sex trafficking but guilty of prostitution transportation?? — 🥷🏽 (@Fxtchris_) July 2, 2025 @Fxtchris_

Diddy found not guilty on the biggest charges, Donald Trump doing the devil’s work in office, and Andrew Tate still alive…….God help us pic.twitter.com/no4YnKeOz1 — dylan ∞ ☼ (@dylanisunique) July 2, 2025 @dylanisunique

So so disappointing on the Diddy charges. The evidence was there. And that’s why Cassie went civil because why should she have to go through all that for not guilty? Juries need to be taught about domestic and sexual abuse before they can hand out verdicts; I’ve been saying! — Shanika W-M (@Shanika_WM) July 2, 2025 @Shanika_WM

Diddy went from looking at life to looking at what 10 years Max???



Wild — 🍊Elgin Barrett Eugene Smith lll🍊 (@Southside_Gunn) July 2, 2025 @Southside_Gunn

Regardless if Diddy comes home, that will NOT change how much of a terrible person he is and what we seen him do with our own eyes. This trial exposed ALOT of his secrets and he will FOREVER be a weirdo in my eyes. https://t.co/TxQpZbnSm0 — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) July 2, 2025 @MasinElije

The jury saw videos of these “freak offs”, heard Cassie’s testimony live, heard documented proof of the physical, sexual, emotional, and physiological abuse and still said we can’t find Diddy guilty. — Queer Latifah 🥂 (@TheAfrocentricI) July 2, 2025 @TheAfrocentricI

The worst people you know gonna celebrate the Diddy verdict like it’s some kind of a win. — QUAN (@QuannyNitro) July 2, 2025 @QuannyNitro

Made that woman relive all her trauma in front of of the world 2 days before giving birth to find Diddy not guilt of sex trafficking her. It’s an evil world and idc nothing about men being afraid to be accused of sexual assault and stuff. https://t.co/Ptu4tV3k08 — This not the freedom Toussaint fought for (@haremking_esq) July 2, 2025 @haremking_esq

the Diddy verdict is going to set a nasty precedent and trend for what people (especially those with wealth & power) believe they can get away with, when it comes to sex, domestic violence, & abuse crimes. and that's honestly, the most terrifying part of this entire case. https://t.co/48leeffVSd — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) July 2, 2025 @MissSassbox

The only reasonable explanation for some people saying Diddy is owed an apology is a failed lobotomy. We saw him abuse Cassie in 4K? He deserves to be meet the jail if anything. — Monique M (@MonroweM) July 2, 2025 @MonroweM

The Diddy jury verdict shocked me. I wasn’t expecting anything other than guilty on all charges. — Quin (@Quinthox) July 2, 2025 @Quinthox

