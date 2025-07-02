Jason Kelce Laughs with Brad Pitt About 'Worst Part' of Wild Adventure with His Brother Doug Pitt

New Heights/YouTube

"I don’t know if you know this," Jason Kelce started his story of triumph -- and "the worst part" that immediately followed.

Jason Kelce is spilling the details on his venturesome friendship with Brad Pitt's brother.

On a July 2 episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by Jason and Travis Kelce, the brothers interviewed 61-year-old, Brad Pitt, about his new F1 movie that was released June 27.

Towards the end of the podcast, the former Philadelphia Eagles player shared his unpredicted friendship with Pitt’s younger brother, Doug Pitt.

"Say what's up to Doug Pitt," the 37-year-old said. "I don't know if you know this, I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with your brother," he added.

Surprisingly, Pitt was aware of their spontaneous friendship – noting he has heard of the adventure they've been through.

"He said so," Pitt started, "He's got two of you guys up there. He's got Joe Buck up there and some other great dude."

Kelce shared how fun the experience was, which peaked Pitt’s interest on the daring escapade.

"How about coming down? It was worse, no?" he asked.

With no hesitation, Kelce answered Pitt’s curiosity with a rather funny response that had both Travis and Pitt laughing.

"It's easily the worst part," he stated, "You get so excited you've reached the summit you're like 'I'm here! It's over right?' No, now you gotta go back down," he laughed.

The climb happened in 2019 as part of an effort to raise awareness about the clean water crisis in Tanzania, as noted by Us Weekly. Doug Pitt is Goodwill Ambassador for the United Republic of Tanzania.

After the interview, the Kelces praised the new movie and related it to the ends of their respective careers, noting that could be the reason why they loved the movie so much.