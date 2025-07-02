Kate Beckinsale Replies to Instagram Comments About Her Weight

Getty

"I'm going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life," she replied, after sharing since-deleted bikini photos.

Kate Beckinsale is replying to comments on her recent weight loss after a fan commented on her appearance in a since-deleted Instagram post.

On Tuesday night, the 51-year-old actress shared a carousel of bikini photos to her page, showing her and her daughter Lily Sheen. Many, however, began to comment on her weight, with Beckinsale responding to a couple of them before deleting the post entirely.

One Instagram user wrote, "Oh sweetheart, I honestly think you have a problem. You don't look good. I think you honestly need help."

Beckinsale then responded with, "Yes I do. I'm going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life. The body keeps the score." To another commenter who said, "You need carbs," she simply replied, "Probably."

The Click star didn't elaborate further, but appeared to reference the book The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel Van Der Kolk.

But this is not the first time Beckinsale has had to defend herself and her weight, following similar criticism on a different post last year.

At the time, Beckinsale received another critical comment under one of her posts reading, "Sorry to say this Kate, but you do look a bit thin … You always striked a great balance … But when your cheekbones start to show, the balance is lost … 😢 😢.”

In her reply, however, Beckinsale did not hold back and opened up about some of her struggles.