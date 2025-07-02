Khloe Kardashian Says She and True Had Encounter with Evil 'Little Girl' Ghost: 'That Was Horrifying'

Instagram

In an 'Ask Me Anything' episode of her podcast, Khloe opens up about all the things she's afraid of, including dating with children, whales -- yes, it's true -- and one creepy ghost girl.

She might not have intended it, but when Khloé Kardashian opened up her podcast to the listeners, allowing them to "Ask Me Anything" for a solo episode, she wound up talking a lot about her fears.

From logical and rational to the completely irrational and even a little supernatural, Khloé kept it real as she confessed to what keeps her up at night.

Perhaps it's because the topic of fear came up in the very first question, when she was asked to confirm if her professed phobia of whales is real.

"I don't know why someone would fake a whale phobia, but yes," she said, before going into a lengthier explanation of her phobia of whales -- which is actually a bit bigger than just whales. Actually, it's a lot bigger.

The Kardashians star also opened up about fears related to dating as a mom of two kids, which were super relatable. Perhaps less relatable, though, was when she got onto the topic of the supernatural, and shared the only spirit she's ever encountered that left her with a feeling of ick.

AMA!!!! You asked, I answered. And nothing is off limits 🍵😉 Watch now on @X. pic.twitter.com/8VamLBnJm7 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 2, 2025 @khloekardashian

It wasn't all scary Khloé talked about how she's learned to overcome a lot of the fears in her life, and how even her worst experiences -- which revisits scandals involving both ex-husband Lamar Odom and baby daddy Tristan Thompson -- have helped prepare her for what's next.

And now, she finds herself in perhaps a better place than she's been in many years, fulfilled and happy -- revealing the thing that makes her the most happy is actually two things that appear to be diametrically opposed.

Fears & Phobias

Right away, Khloé found herself talking about her fears when she was asked if her whale fear is real. In that discussion, she quickly explained that the problem isn't just whales, but rather all aquatic life and the ocean in general.

Apparently, it's just the vast big-ness of it all, with Khloé explaining, "The size really makes me uncomfortable."

"Some of the whales, their hearts are as big as a small school bus," she marveled. "I'm not sure if that's true, but Snapple told me it was and it f--king freaks me out. The blow hole, the eyeball that is bigger than the size of my head."

She talked about how the oceans are the part of Earth we perhaps know the least about, which only makes them even more spooky for her. Not to mention that you never know what's lurking under the waves -- if there even are waves.

"Planes crash and we can't find debris from big planes and you're gonna tell me, 'Oh, there's no sharks in this water,'" she said dubiously. "Like, whenever you're on vacation and people tell you there's no sharks around you, 'How the f--k do you know? You don't know. You just want me to pay for whatever water activity this is and then I'm going to die. No.'"

Something else that scares her is actually way more specific than all the things in the sea. In a discussion about her belief in the supernatural and spirits, she said that she believes relatives have visited her and her kids, sharing a story where she believes True interacted with Tristan's mother the day before she passed, with her grandma telling her she loved her and she was going "home."

But it was a different otherworldly encounter that creeped Khloé out, as she experienced some of it herself, too. And apparently, so too did one of her nannies.

Many parents of young children know that they often talk about having imaginary friends, or other people they talk with that no one else can see or hear. That's what Khloé thought was going on when she says True started telling her about a little girl in a rental house they were staying in.

She said it happened just after she'd moved out of a different house where she'd heard a male voice, brought in paranormal experts and learned about a spirit named "Jerry" who just wanted to be heard. He never creeped anyone out (too bad) and things were just fine.

Not sure in this new house, which she said was haunted by a "little girl" she described as "horrible." But it was True who encountered her first, with Khloé saying, "This girl would go in her room, she would wake her up. True would tell me about her."

Young True apparently talked to her nannies and other people about this girl, too, while Khloé said she had her own experience with the "little girl" one night.

"I heard somebody walking down the hallway and I was like, did True get out of the crib because it was a little kid's footsteps," she shared. "True was still sleeping."

"I remember she brushed my hair," she continued, later adding that she also heard the little girl humming.

When they finally moved out, Khloé said one of her nannies pulled her aside and told her, "I wanna tell you something. I'm so glad that we're finally leaving because I saw that shadows that True speaks of and I didn't want to admit it, but we need to get out of here; it's horrible."

She said that this individual did not believe in ghosts or the paranormal at all, so this was a particularly telling reveal. On top of that, the shadow mention was particularly creepy for Khloé because she says she'd seen them, as well.

"I don't think spirits are bad," she said, "besides that girl, that girl did not feel good, that little girl."

Combatting Fears

In both of these cases, there's a huge element of the unknown. We don't know if there are other realms of existence beyond this one, just as we really don't know everything that might be happening in the oceans.

That's why Khloé feels the best way to tackle your fears is to come to know them. "I think you have to just familiarize yourself with them or maybe name your fear," she said.

As an example, she offered up her fear of roller coasters but remembers addressing it head-on when she was younger. "I've literally said to myself, 'It's not like I'm gonna die, right?'" she shared, before almost immediately defeating her own argument by adding, "You might, actually, in today's world, you might die being on a roller coaster, so just don't go. That's how I would feel now.

"But when I was younger, you'd be like, 'No, I'm not gonna die so let's just get this over with and go on the ride,'" she countered, arguing with herself.

She then tried again to offer up an example, before admitting this one, too, didn't quite work out.

"I don't like whales or big bodies of water, and if I ask myself, 'Can I possibly die, yes. Yes, I can.' So, it's a rational fear," she said -- before realizing, "Except right now, being in this podcast room, it's irrational because it's not like a whale can walk in the door. But for some reason, my heart still races."

Sometimes there's even an unknown in what you know, leading to her most relatable fear. When asked if she's dating, Khloé said she isn't, before admitting that she has fears about that, too. And not just because of the high-profile collapses of her past two major relationships.

Instead, it's her kids. "I don't know why these are my fears, but I would never want to change who I am for my children because another came into my life," she explained. "And I don't know if these fears are rational or I'm making everything up in my head, but that's a big fear of mine."

"I never want to be taken away from my kids, even emotionally, that's just not what I'm about right now; my kids are so young," she added. But then, she offered up another kid-related fear that's even more palpable.

"Also, people are f--king scary," she said. "I don't know long it would take for me to feel comfortable with someone else around my kids. I don't trust anyone. I don't know, I just see and ready crazy s--t and I'm like, I don't know what anyone's about, what anyone does in their private time, so that really scares me, having a man around my kids. I don't think I can do that."

At the same time, she admitted that she hasn't shut that door, as she'd like to be married someday -- and maybe even have another kid should that come up in a marriage. So, despite that fear, she's willing to open the door enough to try.

Inner Peace & Happiness

At the same time that she admits she'd like to be married someday, Khloé surprises herself at just how content she is in her life as it is right now.

"I feel like my life has been so happy and light and it's really sad, but enjoyable, and maybe that's because I haven't been dating," she said about not even looking to date right now. "I feel like a lot of the drama is out of my life and I love that for me, like I haven't had that in a long time and I'm enjoying the space where I'm in."

When asked about her strongest moment, Khloé couldn't pinpoint just one, instead seeing all of the steps in her life as part of her journey, with each one -- good or bad -- building a stronger foundation to prepare her for the next.

Even when in what might feel like the worst moments, Khloé believes it's been prepared for. "I feel like everything that happens in our lives is meant to happen. Even if they're not all positive situations, I do think there's steps in why things happen to you," she explained.

"For example, me and my ex-husband. Me going through such a public divorce and handling that … it was so public that I've never dealt with something like that before," she continued. "That was sort of a stepping stone, if you will, for the next big traumatic thing that happened to me, [which] was when Tristan cheated on me right before I gave birth."

"I think I handled it the best that I knew how," she said of the latter public scandal, "because I almost got a little experience of it, or a lot of experience of it, from my divorce with Lamar."

"I don't know if I would've been able to handle just that isolated incident," she added. "I'm really proud of myself for the way I handled them."

And it's through all those experiences building on one another that Khloé finds herself in one of the happiest, and perhaps simplest chapters of her life. And she's loving every minute of it.

When asked what makes her happy, she shared, "I am the happiest when I'm surrounded by my family."

Even more, "I love being at home. And I love people coming to me. … I love being the home that's the hub and everyone comes to my house. I take pride in that, so that stuff makes me happy, even if I'm complaining and I'm exhausted at the end of the day. That's fun and I love those memories and I hope my kids are gonna have those memories forever."

But while she cherishes those busy home experiences with family, there's a lot to be said for the exact opposite of that. "Also what makes me really happy is laying in my bed and binge-watching TV and no one talking to me," said Khloé. "So there's definitely two very different sides and they both make me equally happy."