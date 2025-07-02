Meghan McCain Blasts Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez 'Tacky, Tone-Deaf' Wedding

Instagram/Citizen McCain/YouTube

"I don't understand if you have $50 million to spend on a wedding, and this is where we land ... [with] a carpet that looks like I picked it up at Home Depot on the way home," McCain said, calling the wedding "gaudy," "over the top," and a "waste of money."

It's safe to say Meghan McCain was not a fan of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish Venetian wedding, including the decor, celebrity guests, and ultimately, its "display of gratuitous wealth."

On the latest episode of her Citizen McCain podcast, the conservative commentator shared her thoughts on Bezos and Sanchez's nuptials, calling it "tacky," "tone-deaf," and "egregious."

McCain, 40, first showed Bezos and Sanchez's wedding photo -- see above -- that featured Sanchez, 55, in her lace, corsetted Dolce & Gabbana gown posing with her now-husband Bezos, 61, who was wearing a black tux, with the shot revealing the guests in their white chairs, the floral arrangements, and the gray carpet covering the ground.

"I need you to look at this carpet, this carpet, and those chairs. Because this carpet looks like the carpet of my neighbor's basement where our kids play," McCain said. "I don't understand if you have $50 million to spend on a wedding, and this is where we land with that chair, that bouquet, and a carpet that looks like I picked it up at Home Depot on the way home."

"I said to a friend today that we can't negate why socialism's popularity is on the rise when people are spending $50 million on weddings like this," she added, "and the most egregious over-the-top displays of gratuitous wealth like ever. And the era of, I guess, quiet luxury is gone."

"God forbid Oprah and Gayle are not present at every single thing that has ever happened," McCain said, before criticizing King, who was a member of the all-female Blue Origin flight alongside Sanchez. "I gotta tell you, I used to really like Gayle King. I thought ... I just liked her commentary, and I thought she was interesting. And I cannot tell you how much I don't like Gayle King now. I just think she's the most elitist sort of out of touch, calling herself an astronaut is deeply insulting to people who have gone to astronaut school."

McCain then compared Bezos and Sanchez's wedding to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018.

"It reminded me of Meghan Markle's wedding when there was like, Why is George Clooney here? Why are the Beckhams here? Are they friends with them? They just sort of invite celebrities to show that you can," she said, adding, "And what's so weird to me is if I had $50 million to spend on a wedding ... first of all, I would never spend $50 million on a wedding. It's just not, it seems just like, again, like a gratuitous waste of money."

Noting how democratic mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, recently shared in an interview that he does "not believe billionaires should exist," McCain said there is "just a lot of anger about billionaires" who are "not paying their fair share in taxes" and "not giving back the way they should."

She pointed out that it's "weird" and she doesn't "understand" that in the current climate, Bezos would throw such an extravagant wedding.

"It's just weird to me in this moment that you're like, 'Screw it! I'm gonna have the most ridiculous, gaudy, over-the-top, celebrity-filled wedding in a city that I have no relationship to ... and we're gonna screw up this city for a period of time and then show the entire world how much money we have and how much money you don't."

She went on to add that "there's just no social awareness" and "awareness of what's going on culturally, socially, what's going on in the world."

The Bad Republican author clarified that she's "not mad at rich people, especially people who've made their own way and created things that we all need." She noted that she's not "anti-Amazon" and is a fan of Amazon Prime.

"I just don't think I understand the optics of throwing a wedding like this in this specific moment in time," McCain reiterated. "Not understanding again, where so many people's anger is just blooming and blooming and blooming and getting, getting bigger and bigger. And they're coming for specifically Jeff Bezos."

From a "taste level," she again noted how she didn't understand why Bezos chose Venice as his wedding location allegedly for "no reason at all except to show that I can literally shut the goddamn city of Venice down 'cause I have so much money."

"It just seems impersonal and tacky and all that money in no taste. All that money in no taste," she concluded.