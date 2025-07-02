Olivia Munn Claims Male Director Tried To 'Ruin' Her Chances at Future Roles After Disagreement on Set

Getty

Munn says she later found out the director, who worked with her on 'The Newsroom,' was telling people she was "late all the time and really combative" when she was in the running for another role.

Olivia Munn is calling out a past director.

While sitting down for an episode with Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, she revealed how a director she worked with on HBO's The Newsroom attempted to "ruin" her career.

"There was a storyline where my character and Tom Sadoski's character are dating and falling in love," Munn began to explain to Shepard.

She goes on to share their differing opinion on the character Munn was playing.

"[The director] kept trying to force me to carry that storyline only on my side. He's like, 'Can you look out at him and smile?' And I'm like, 'Why, she's busy doing this?’ Or, 'Can you stop and snuggle up to him or flirt with him?' Or, 'Can you give him a kiss?' And I’m like, 'This is in the middle of working.'"

Following her role in the series, the male director purportedly made matters worse for Munn as she said she heard from a member on her team that he was telling people at a film studio she was difficult to work with.

"I was on the one-yard-line for the movie and my manager calls me and says, 'Hey, you're gonna get the role. But first, I guess there's another director who they know and he says that on The Newsroom you were late all the time and really combative.'"

Munn quickly slammed the accusations: "I lived seven minutes from there. I was never late. I was like, 'I know who this is.' He just was trying to bash me. And I told my reps, 'Please tell the directors this.' And then I still got the role."

"But I will always remember that just because of our conflicts of how we approached a role, he wanted to ruin my chances of getting anything else," she continued.

Munn doesn't name the director in question; the series' directing duties were shared by multiple directors. The Newsroom was created and primarily written by Aaron Sorkin.

This isn't the first time Munn has been open what some of her negative experiences while working in film.