'South Park' Creators Slam Paramount-Skydance Merger as a 'S--tshow' After Season 27 Delay

"I's f--king up 'South Park,'" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone said in a statement after it was announced the animated sitcom's Season 27 premiere would be delayed two weeks.

The creators of South Park aren't holding back, sharing their honest thoughts about Paramount's upcoming merger with Skydance, claiming the deal is negatively impacting their show.

On Wednesday, Comedy Central -- which is under Paramount Global's umbrella -- sent a press release, in which the network announced Season 27 of South Park would be delayed two weeks, from July 9 to July 23.

Following the news, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of the long-running animated comedy series, shared a statement on the show's social media accounts, in which the pair responded to the premiere date change, criticizing the Paramount and Skydance merger.

"This merger is a s--tshow and it's f--king up South Park," the post read. "We are at the studio working on new episodes and we hope the fans get to see them somehow."

Paramount Global is the parent company that owns Comedy Central and half of South Park Digital Studios, with Parker and Stone owning the other, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Amid the upcoming merger, which is estimated to be $28 billion, Parker and Stone have been in a battle with Paramount, threatening legal action over South Park's streaming rights after its $500 million, five-year deal with Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max concluded last week.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Parker and Stone have accused incoming Paramount-Skydance president Jeff Shell of "intrusive, unauthorized, and gun jumping misconduct" for allegedly intervening in South Park's streaming negotiations with Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has two years remaining on its $900 deal for the show's digital rights.