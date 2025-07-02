Why Charlize Theron 'Never' Shared the Name of Director She Says Sexually Harassed Her

Getty/Call Her Daddy/YouTube

"It's not because I'm protecting him or anything,'" she says, adding that he "knew it was about him" when she first went public and sent a "pretend letter trying to explain."

Charlize Theron is standing firm on not revealing the identity of the director she says sexually harassed her early in her career.

"I've never said his name because, honestly, I don't want the story to be about him," the 49-year-old actress shared during her appearance on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. "It's not because I'm protecting him or anything."

Theron revealed the director "was nervous for a little bit" after she initially spoke out about the incident six years ago.

"He knew it was about him, and he wrote me a pretend letter trying to explain his behavior and how I must have misunderstood it, which is classic, isn't it? It's so classic," Theron told host Alex Cooper, adding that the director "panicked" when she went public.

Theron didn't hold back in expressing her feelings about the man. "I won't even f--king say your name because you know you're the scumbag. You know it's you," she said. "If anybody ever asked me about him, I would be completely honest -- and he knows that. I kind of like that he's got to be on a hot seat. He doesn't know when it's going to come. I kind of like that a little more."

The actress described the unsettling experience, which took place during a casting call early in her career when she was still modeling and trying to break into acting. Theron was sent to what was supposed to be an audition but once she realized it was at the director's house, on a Saturday night, she knew something wasn't right.

"The little voice inside me definitely said, 'This isn't right,'" Theron recalled. "But then, the other voice in me says, 'Well, I don't know. Maybe it is right.'"

Theron first went public with the story in April 2019 during an interview on The Howard Stern Show. She recounted how the director opened the door in his pajamas and kept trying to "talk" during what she believed was an audition. When he "put his hand on my knee," she got up and left.

Reflecting on the incident during the podcast, Theron admitted she was "mad" at herself for not doing more at the time.

"I remember being furious with myself because I couldn't believe how I had let myself down. I was like, 'What the f--k? Who the f--k are you? Like, where the f--k? Why the f--k would you allow that? Like, why?' I still get those feelings," she said, getting emotional. She also addressed critics of women who come forward years after their experiences.

"I beat myself up over that. You can say whatever you want, motherf--ker. Trust me, you can't hurt me more than I hurt myself about what happened that day."