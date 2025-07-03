Vanderpump Villa's Marciano Breaks Silence After NSFW Texts Revealed on Mormon Wives Reunion

Instagram/Getty

"Well this is awkward" -- Marciano Brunette's alleged romantic encounters with two 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' cast members has crossed both shows, leading to a shocking purported text exchange reveal during the latter's reunion special.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Demi Engemann wasn't even at the show's first-ever reunion special, following an explosive Season 2, but her presence was so dominant, one cast member from another show is now weighing in.

Fans of the Wives already know all about Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette after a trip to Lisa Vanderpump's villa led to some lines allegedly being crossed -- and some flirting perhaps turning into heavy petting (or more) that spilled out onto both shows.

That culminated in a bombshell reveal from Demi's one-time BFF Jessi Ngatikaura in the form of a text exchange screenshot that is most definitely NSFW. Now, not for nothing, Jessi is the third women embroiled in Marciano drama amid allegations she took things too far, as well.

But neither Jessi nor her husband were ready to really go there when it came to how the Villa of it all was impacting their marriage -- instead teasing that fans would get to see how it plays out in Season 3. Based on body language alone, we'd say things are about to get rough.

In the here and now, though, Jessi decided to back the bus over Demi after she denied that anything untoward had happened between Marciano beside from a deeply emotional conversation and a kiss on the cheek, which viewers saw.

"At the expense of sounding rude, there wasn’t even a remote attraction to him," Demi told Us Weekly at the time the scandal first broke. "It sucks that women can’t be kind and friendly and even playful with men in this world without it being taken as like you’re open."

As a reminder, the whole reason these women are even on your TVs is because of the whole MomTok scandal that broke wide open and said their Mormon group of friends were all a bunch of swingers (i.e., in open relationships). That's a bit of a mischaracterization, but it led to this show and all this drama, so Hulu and Bravo fans aren't all that upset about it.

So Demi called Marciano a "clout chaser" and said he was "lying" and a "predator," telling The Viall Files in May that she had told the Villa women that she'd "been groped," though she didn't name any names.

Marciano clapped back then and said that everything that happened between them was consensual, saying if it were not, then "why are you following and DMing me and giving me your phone number and having a continued relationship after that?"

At the reunion, Jessi dropped a huge bombshell into the smoldering kindling and watched it explode. She read out from her phone a text she said was from Demi to Marcino. "Get excited hahah baptized by fire. Is this how you sweet-talk all the ladies!?" she wrote, per Jessi, to which he purportedly replied, "Baptized by fire. Oh no all right if that’s what you want for me. I didn't realize I was sweet-talking you."

Things took an even more sexual turn when she allegedly compared described eating oysters as "no different than swallowing c-- and I wholeheartedly stand by that," followed by, "I'm never going to be able to eat oysters again and not think about that. Ha ha ha ruined it forever, enjoy 🍆🦪💦."

On Tuesday, Marcino jumped onto his Instagram with a video of himself standing in front of -- ahem -- an Oyster Bar. "Well this is awkward..." hit the screen in the post he captioned with thanks for the texts being shared, writing, "S/O to Jessi for leaking our text messages 👏🤷🏻‍♂️."

Then, as he visibly tried to connect the disparate dots, a text block dropped where he added, referring to Demi, "She literally accused me of s3gual a$$ault & told the world 'it was a legal issue' when all of it was just an attempt to scare me & silent me."

He further insisted he was "(never contacted by a lawyer 😂)," claiming that it was "all bcus she didn't want to admit to the world she was tired of her grooming grandpa of a husband. smh. LMAO to the ppl who believed this."

He then dropped the same three emojis Jessi said Demi had sent him about that oysters comparison and clarified with a shrug, "ps Zac was right she was talking about her p----."

Backstage at the reunion, Zac Affleck had to explain to his wife Jen Affleck what those emojis meant and the implications of that alleged text.