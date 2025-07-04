Michael Madsen's Son Pays Tribute to Dad After His Sudden Death: 'My Hero'

Getty

"Not Only Was My Hero A Famous Tough Guy Movie Star. My Hero Was My Father. And He Was. Damn Good One. Love You Pops," Madsen's son Luke wrote in an emotional post Friday.

Michael Madsen's 19-year-old son, Luke Madsen, is honoring his late father in a deeply moving post following the Reservoir Dogs star's sudden death at 67.

Luke took to Instagram on Friday to share a powerful tribute alongside a throwback photo of himself as a child sitting with his dad. The post comes one day after Michael was found dead at his Malibu home on July 3.

"Some Peoples Hero's Wear Capes. And Fly Shooting Lasers Out Of Their Eyes. Some peoples Hero's Can Fight Off Armies And Overcome Anything," Luke began.

"My Hero Wore A Cowboy Hat. My Hero Stood Taller And Stronger Than Any Man I’ve Ever Met. My Hero Understood Me Better Than Anyone. My Hero Is The Coolest Most Badass Human Being I Know," he continued. "Not Only Was My Hero A Famous Tough Guy Movie Star. My Hero Was My Father. And He Was. Damn Good One. Love You Pops."

Luke ended the emotional post with a gut-wrenching message referencing his late brother, Hudson, who died by suicide in 2022 at age 26: "I'll See You Again Someday. Tell Hudson I Said Hi."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The Kill Bill actor was found unresponsive in his Malibu home after Los Angeles County Deputies responded to a 911 call on early Thursday morning, according to KNBC. He was pronounced dead at the scene, per TMZ.

The sheriff's department told the news station that his death was believed to be from natural causes. Michael's manager then confirmed this news in an email, stating that his death was the result of cardiac arrest.

"In the last two years Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent film including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions, and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life," his managers Susan Ferris and Ron Smith, and publicist Liz Rodriguez, said in a statement.

"Michael was also preparing to release a new book called Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems," the statement continued. "Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."

Michael was best known for his work alongside director Quentin Tarantino throughout his career, which in addition to the Kill Bill series and Reservoir Dogs, included work in The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.