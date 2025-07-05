Alyssa Milano Shares Emotional Tribute to Charmed Co-Star Julian McMahon: 'I'm Heartbroken'

Everett Collection

"Julian McMahon was magic," wrote the actress, who called her late co-star "more than my TV husband," saying that his passing "feels unreal," "too soon," and "too unfair."

Alyssa Milano is mourning the tragic passing of her Charmed co-star, Julian McMahon, who died on Wednesday at 56 following a private battle with cancer.

After news broke of McMahon's passing on Friday, Milano posted an emotional tribute to her late co-star, who played Cole Turner, the on-screen love interest to her character, Phoebe Halliwell, in Charmed.

In her post, Milano, 52, shared a series of photos of herself and McMahon over the years, and remembered the actor as "magic," and "more than my TV husband."

"I'm heartbroken," Milano began in her caption.

"Julian McMahon was magic. That smile. That laugh. That talent. That presence," she continued. "He walked into a room and lit it up—not just with charisma, but with kindness. With mischief. With soulful understanding."

Milano went on to reflect on their years sharing the screen together on Charmed.

"We spent years together on Charmed -- years of scenes, stories, and so many in-between moments," she wrote. "He made me feel safe as an actor. Seen as a woman. He challenged me, teased me, supported me. We were so different, and yet somehow we always understood each other."

"Julian was more than my TV husband," she continued. "He was a dear friend. The kind who checks in. The kind who remembers. The kind who shares. The kind who tells you the truth, even when it’s uncomfortable -- but always with love."

Milano expressed her condolences to McMahon's wife, Kelly, and his family.

"My heart is with Kelly, with Madison, and with Iliana -- his girls, his world," she said. "He adored them. You could feel it in every conversation, every story, every text. He was a family man above all, and he loved deeply."

She concluded her post by reflecting on McMahon's passing.

"Losing him feels unreal. Too soon. Too unfair," Milano said. "Rest, my friend. I’ll carry your laugh with me. Forever Cole. Forever Julian. 🕊️💔."

On Friday, McMahon's wife, Kelly, announced the sad news of her husband's passing in a statement, sharing that he had battling cancer when he died peacefully surrounded by his family in Clearwater, Florida on July 2.

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," Kelly said in a statement to Deadline. "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible."

"We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy," she added. "And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."

Along with Milano, several other of McMahon's Charmed co-stars paid tribute on social media.

Holly Marie Combs -- who starred as Piper Halliwell on the series -- shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing, "One of a kind is an understatement. Your unyielding zest for life and crazy making sense of humor will be sorely missed. The joy and laughter you were the direct cause of will always be remembered. I hope you find our lady friend and dance in those rose petals. 🌹."

Rose McGowan -- who played Paige Matthews -- honored McMahon on her Instagram Stories, reposting a fan art photo of her late co-star.

"Oh Julian you force of brilliance, wild talent and humour," she wrote alongside the shot. "For you, your family and loving fans all over the world, I pray comfort."

Brian Krause -- who portrayed Leo Wyatt on the series -- also paid tribute to McMahon on Instagram, writing, "Sad day for our Charmed family! Julian was one of the funniest, devilishly handsome and kind souls! Prayers to his family and close friends! He will surely be missed! 🙏🙏🙏."

