9 Celebrities Who Are Headed to Broadway This Year

These 9 celebrities are taking a break off screen and stepping on stage to perform on Broadway this year.

It’s been quite the year for celebrities on Broadway and it’s not over yet! While some stars have already wrapped up their 2025 run, there are tons of other celebrities slated to appear on stage in the coming year. In the next several months, quite a few stars will be making their Broadway debut, like Tom Felton and Keanu Reeves, while other celebrities will be reunited with old co-stars in fan favorite musicals and plays. With such exciting lineups coming to the stage, fans better grab tickets now before they miss out on these limited runs!

Find out which stars are headed to Broadway…

Matthew Broderick

It was recently announced that Matthew Broderick will be heading back to Broadway this year in a production of Tartuffe at New York Theatre Workshop. He is set to star alongside Arrested Development’s David Cross as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bianca del Rio. While there’s no set dates for the production just yet, you can expect to see Matthew on stage late this fall.

Tom Felton

Tom Felton is returning to his roots while making his Broadway debut in his upcoming run in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. He will reprise his role as Draco Malfoy for the first time in over a decade for a limited 19-week engagement. Tom will be taking the stage at the Lyric Theatre from November 11 through March 22, 2026.

“Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in Cursed Child this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play,” Tom said in a statement.

He continued, “It’s surreal to be stepping back into his shoes -- and of course his iconic platinum blond hair -- and I am thrilled to be able to see his story through and to share it with the greatest fan community in the world. I look forward to joining this incredible company and being a part of the Broadway community.”

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is set to make his Broadway debut this year in a production of Waiting for Godot which will reunite him with his Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure co-star Alex Winter. The pair will take the stage for a limited engagement at the Hudson Theatre from September 28, 2025 to January 4, 2026.

“We’re incredibly excited to be on stage together and work with the great Jamie Lloyd in one of our favorite plays,” the co-stars said in a statement.

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks is taking his short stories to the stage. In an upcoming production titled The World of Tomorrow, Tom is set to bring his 2017 collection of stories to life at the Griffin Theater from October 30 through December 21. In addition to serving as a co-writer, he will also star in the production. It marks his return to the stage in New York for the first time in over a decade.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. is going back to the room where it happens and reprising his role as Aaron Burr in Hamilton. The actor, who was an original cast member and won a Tony in 2016 for his role, will join the cast at the Richard Rodgers Theatre from September 9 to November 23.

“The first time around, I didn’t know people were going to like the show. I didn’t know people were going to like me, I didn’t know anything. So this is the first time I’ve had the opportunity to step into something where all those questions are answered. I don’t have to worry if they’ll like it,” Leslie told The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, “People have embraced me all over the world because of what Lin-Manuel [Miranda] and that original company of Hamilton were able to offer them at all different times of their lives…Hamilton means something. So to go back and revisit that and touch that…I’m just thrilled. My kids are going to get to see this show. I didn’t even have kids before. It’s very exciting.”

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris is joining a star-studded cast in a revival production of the Tony Award-winning play Art. The Broadway veteran is set to star alongside Tony-nominated actor Bobby Cannavale and late-night host James Corden in the play, which will run at the Music Box Theatre from September 16 until December 21.

Kristin Chenoweth

Tony Award-winning Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth is returning to the stage for a production of a new musical, The Queen of Versailles. Kristin is set to reunite with Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz for the brand new show in which she will portray real-life socialite Jackie Siegel. The show is set to kick off at the St. James Theatre with opening night set for November 10.

“I’m beyond excited to return to Broadway and also make my Broadway producing debut with this incredible company,” Kristin said in a statement. “Stephen is a once-in-a-generation songwriter and I’m so lucky we are able to reunite for this original musical, under the direction of the iconic Michael Arden to bring Lindsey Ferrentino’s captivating story to life.”

Lea Michele

This fall, Lea Michele is set to star alongside Aaron Tveit in a revival of Chess, a production that hasn’t ​been brought to life since its initial two-month Broadway run back in 1988. The show’s opening night will take place on November 16 at the Imperial Theatre, which happens to be where Lea made her Broadway debut back in 1996.

“1996, backstage at the Imperial Theatre—my Broadway debut as Young Cosette in Les Misérables. Now, nearly 30 years later, I’m returning to that very same stage for my sixth Broadway show: Chess,” Lea captioned a backstage photo on Instagram. “And would you believe the Chess Playbill sitting behind me in this photo? Even then, it was waiting for me.”

She continued, “This moment isn’t just about doing another show. It’s a homecoming. A celebration of the long, winding, extraordinary journey that’s brought me back to where it all began. See you in the Fall.”

Rose Byrne