7 Celebrities You Won't Catch Flying Private Jets

"I've never done it. I'm not wasting money on that," says one Bravo star, while a multi-millionaire shares why she not only doesn't fly private, but she chooses to fly economy over first class.

Travel is part of the job when you’re an actor or musician -- and for some A-list stars, that means hopping on their private jet whenever they need to get someplace fast. But for a handful of famous faces, traveling via a personal plane is the last thing they’d do. Whether they can’t justify the price, which can easily cost over $100,000 roundtrip, or are just conscious of their carbon footprint, these stars say that you won’t ever catch them flying coast to coast on a private jet. Instead, they’ll stick to commercial flights, even if that means they’re flying economy.

Find out what these stars had to say about flying private…

T-Pain

Musician T-Pain recently revealed that you’d never catch him on a private jet because of how much money it costs. In an Instagram video recorded on a commercial flight, he broke down exactly how much money it is to fly round-trip between Atlanta and Las Vegas -- and it ended up being a six-digit figure.

“To take a private jet from Atlanta, to Vegas and then back to Atlanta is $126,000. And y’all are asking me… Do you understand what I’m saying?” he said in the video. “Are you okay now? Do you feel like it? ‘No private jet? What? You not taking a private jet? You’re not spending all this money to go make money?’ Why would you do that? In what world is that smart? Then y’all will be like, ‘He going broke again.’”

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has always been concerned about the environmental impact of her travels as a musician and says she hates that she has to fly on airplanes. So far in her career, she says she’s avoided flying private and tries to work around flying whenever she can. According to Vogue, her efforts have “resulted in 8.8 million gallons of water saved, and 15,000-plus tonnes of CO2 neutralized.”

“I have to take planes. I hate it,” Billie told the outlet.

Barbara Corcoran

Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran may be a multi-millionaire but she doesn’t fly private. Barbara has shared that she actually doesn’t even fly first class, she flies economy. She explained that she thinks it’s important to save money and also loves racking up airline points that can be used by friends and family.

“Do you know what a first class ticket costs?” she said on The Jamie Kern Lima Show podcast. “Listen, the way I figure it is, a coach ticket is about 25% of a first class ticket. I get the free miles and I can give them away. I have everybody in my family flying on my free miles.”

She continued, “What’s more important -- that everybody gets free vacations, or that I’m comfortable in first class? I guess I could afford to do both, but I won’t because I’ll be in coach feeling really smug because I know I have three plane tickets that could take somebody somewhere. It accumulates, you know?”

Kandi Burruss

Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss isn’t a fan of flying private and says it’s not something you’ll see her doing. In a comment on T-Pain’s video about airline tickets, Kandi commented that flying private isn’t worth the money.

“I’ve never done it. I’m not wasting money on that,” Kandi wrote in the comment section of the video.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran avoids flying private at all costs. His wife Cherry works in sustainability, so the couple fly commercial the majority of the time -- even if it means unintentionally getting on a plane full of fans! He added that he only flies private when it’s completely necessary for work, like if he’s in Germany and needs to be in L.A. the next day.

“My wife works in sustainability, so we try and fly completely normally as much as possible,” he shared on The Louis Theroux podcast. “We were flying back on Ryanair, I think, from a gig in Italy that I was doing last year, but all my fans who’d been at the gig were flying back on the same flight.”

He added, “I like the environment [and] I like trees. I find it hard to justify. I’m not saying, like…No one’s perfect. I have [flown on a private jet before]. When we are doing intense promo trips, there’ll be the odd time. But I’m very much: ‘We do trains,’ or I’m flying to Mexico tomorrow on BA [British Airways] kind of thing.”

Ashley Greene

Ashley Greene doesn’t fly private -- and doesn’t even buy first class tickets when she’s flying commercial. Looking back, Ashley says her dad taught her to be frugal and after wrapping the final Twilight press tour, joked she was going to have a hard time switching back to economy seats.

“Twilight has ruined me. When this is all over, flying internationally is going to be very hard for me. It is just not worth it to buy a first-class ticket, because of the cost,” Ashley told Marie Claire in 2012.

She continued, “I’m lucky because my dad taught me to be frugal and save. And that’s important because I want to know that I don’t have to take an acting job for two or three years if I don’t want to and that I’ll still be able to make my house and car payments and buy food for my dogs.”

