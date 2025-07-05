Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Is Her Mom's Mini-Me in Adorable Clip: 'The Sass!'

Instagram/TikTok

It's safe to say Kylie Jenner's daughter inherited a lot of her mom's personality!

The 27-year-old reality star recently shared an adorable TikTok video of her 7-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, showing off her "sass" while on a private jet.

As shown in the TikTok video, below, Stormi can be seen rocking her bouncy curls while wearing a cute white dress with black polka dots as she appears to chat with her mom and her friends on a private plane.

Stormi -- whom Kylie shares with ex Travis Scott -- first showed her mom the calculator app on her phone that revealed she multiplied "7 x 7."

"That's amazing," a person off camera, seemingly Kylie, said after Stormi showed them "49," the result of the math equation.

"Are you being serious right now?" Stormi then asked, making a funny face.

The 7-year-old began whipping her hair back and forth, swaying in her seat, and sticking her tongue out for the camera, before she sassily flipped her curls and told her mom and others on the flight, "The Queen of Hearts!"

Stormi continued to show off her confidence and sass by repeating the Alice in Wonderland character's color of "red." She then got out of her seat and walked up to the camera, saying the Queen of Hearts' iconic line, "Off with their head," before throwing a peace sign to the camera.

Kylie captioned the TikTok video, "the sass!!! i’m in for a ride w this girl."

Fans -- likely those who were OG Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewers -- took to the comments section to note that Stormi reminded them of Kylie as a child.

"She acts just like young Kylie. Copy paste," a user wrote.

"She acts just like kylie when she was a kid 🥹🥹," a second person added.

"That is Kylie's child for sure 🤣," a third fan said, with another joking that "no DNA test" is needed, calling Stormi "absolutely little kylie."

"This is definitely Kylie Jenner’s baby…. ❤️❤️," another commented.

E! News shared the adorable video of Stormi along with a clip of Kylie from Season 1 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians on Instagram, in which Kylie impersonated her older sister, Kim Kardashian, joking about being "queen of the world."

"E! knew this clip sounded familiar...like mother like daughter," wrote the outlet, the network on which KUWTK aired.

"If you remember her mother when she was younger her sass is her mother all the way!!!," a fan commented, while another said, "She looks soooo much like you!!"

Kylie's video of Stormi comes after the Kylie Cosmetics founder's daughter and her 3-year-old son, Aire, joined her family -- including Kris Jenner, and sisters Kendall, Kim, and Khloé -- on a trip to Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding.

Following the festivities, Kylie stayed in Italy with her kids, and shared multiple posts on Instagram, full of photos the gorgeous scenery, fashion and their many adventures.

"just me, my babies, and kevin, muffin, puppy, & monkey 🤍," she wrote alongside a series photos of herself, Stormi, and Aire in Italy.

Another post featured shots of Kylie, her kids, and her friends, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel, enjoying their vacation in the Italian countryside.

"italian summer yes pleaseeee 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍," she captioned the photos.