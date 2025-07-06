Gia Giudice Slammed on Social Media for Asking Trump to Pardon Father Joe Giudice After Chrisleys

Instagram

After Joe Giudice asked for a pardon last month, his daughter was hoping to following in Savannah Chrisley's footsteps by lobbying for a pardon on his behalf as his daughter -- with social media immediately tearing into the Net Gen NYC star.

Gia Giudice sees the success Savannah Chrisley had in lobbying for President Donald Trump to pardon her parents, leading to the couple's recent release from federal prisons. Now, she's hoping to pull off the same trick for her dad, Joe Giudice.

Joe was deported back in 2019 after serving time on federal fraud charges. His family has remained in the United States, continuing their reality TV careers. Teresa Giudice and Joe got divorced, with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star since remarrying Luis Ruelas.

Gia, who has put her own plans to study immigration law on hold for a chance at reality stardom of her own in Next Gen NYC, shared a narrated video to her Instagram on the Fourth of July, which depicted her penning a letter to the president.

"Let’s bring Joe Giudice, my father, home together," she captioned her share.

"Hey, guys, my name is Gia Giudice," she says in the video. "I’m the daughter of Joe Giudice and today I’m using my voice for something deeply personal."

"My dad was deported over four years ago. Since then, our family has lived in an emotional limbo. No matter how strong we try to be in the absence of a father, of a parent, it’s something that never stops hurting," she continued.

The 24-year-old went on to talk about how involved Joe was in the lives of his four daughters, including her younger siblings Gabriella, Milania, and Adriana. "He was our provider. Our protector. And he still is, just now from thousands of miles away," she says in the video.

She said that watching the Chrisley family get a "second chance inspired" her to try, as well. "It showed me that people can be forgiven, that families could be restored and that sometimes the justice system has room for grace," she said. "That gave me hope. Hope that maybe my dad could come home too."

Todd and Julie returned home from prison on Wednesday, May 28, after Trump issued full and unconditional pardons for the Chrisley Knows Best star after their 2022 convictions for bank fraud and tax evasion. The couple has maintained their innocence throughout.

On June 26, Joe was also inspired by the Chrisley pardons, tagging both Donald Trump and his son Don Jr. in a social media post "asking for a second chance," as covered by TMZ at the time.

"I was raised in Jersey, I'm a father of four amazing daughters, and I just want to be allowed to visit them again. President Trump, I respect you and I'm asking for a second chance," Joe wrote, adding hashtags for "PardonJoeGiudice," "FamilyMatters," "SecondChances," and "trump2024."

Speaking to Joe's immigration attorney Jessica Cadavid, TMZ reports he just wants to be able to spend time with his daughters and be there for milestones in their lives, including walking them down the aisles if they get married.

"A pardon would mean more than just legal forgiveness. It would mean healing for my sisters, for my mom, for my family and for me," Gia said in her Independence Day plea, echoing this milestones missed argument. "We’ve missed birthdays, graduations, even the small moments that matter the most. This isn’t just about one man. It’s about a family who deserves to be whole again."

"I’m using my platform to speak not just as a public figure but as a daughter who deeply misses her dad. We are not asking for sympathy. We are asking for a second chance," she concluded her message. "So, let’s bring Joe home together."

"President Donald J. Trump, I really hope you receive these character letters about my dad, Joe Giudice," she added, suggesting she is submitting more than just a personal letter. "Love you guys, bye."

The message got the attention of her mother, who commented three heart emojis, and Savannah Chrisley, who wrote, "I’m so proud of you ❤️."

But other commenters were far less supportive, with one writing, "This is rather tone deaf considering your father committed a white collar crime and got deported but people are getting deported and sent God Knows Where without even having criminal records."

They continued to tear into the reality star, arguing, "Your fans want you to use your influence to help the less fortunate and I don’t blame anyone for not having sympathy for your father who is dealing with consequences based off of choices he MADE."

"Next you can write various letters on behalf of all the families being ripped apart across the United States. Individuals that have not committed any crimes but are still being deported with no judicial process or judicial review," commented another follower.

"Mind u, this is an ACTUAL convicted felon. but go off," wrote still another, while another asks why he should get special treatment. "He broke laws and this is his consequence. Why is he any different from anyone else who was deported for criminal behavior? Because he has daughters? Because he had money?" They also noted, "Hes only a flight away-and at least you can afford to visit."

Others thought the Chrisleys comparison wasn't helping her argument, with one commenting, "Stop trying to emulate the chrisleys. They shouldn’t have gotten a pardon and neither should your father." Another simply commented, "Girl you are no Savanna Christly, but good luck. 👍🏻 lol"

And then there was the matter of her choice to post this public plea on the holiday. "Wait.. she posted this on july 4th? The entitlement is absurd 😭" commented one, while another called the whole thing, "The epitome of privilege I’m crying 😭"

Still, there were those who could understand where Gia was coming from and stood up for her, with one writing, "Get out of her comments with the negativity it's her Father for goodness sake 🙄."

Another wrote, "The comments are not it. God forbid a girl loves and wants to fight for her dad."