Pediatrician Accused of Murdering Daughter, 4, Amid Custody Battle, Trying to Stage Drowning: Police

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

After calling 911 on June 27 with a claim that she found her 4-year-old daughter in the deep end of the pool, the girl's autopsy quickly called foul on her whole story.

Miami-Dade County's 911 dispatch took a call at 3:41 a.m. on June 27 for a "4-year-old who was found unresponsive within a swimming pool," per a police affidavit seen by ABC News, and immediately sent first responders to an Airbnb rental in El Portal, Florida.

There they reported finding a distraught mother, 36-year-old Dr. Neha Gupta, a pediatrician from Oklahoma City, and her 4-year-old daughter Aria Talathi. The girl was reportedly submerged in the deep end of the pool.

The victim received CPR on the scene and was taken to a local hospital where "despite all life-saving measures," she was pronounced dead at 4:28 a.m.

In a recording from that call, the dispatcher can be heard telling first responders, "The complainant is advising the juvenile is in the pool, so she can’t swim to get her."

Gupta detailed extensively arriving with her daughter at the Airbnb on the evening of June 26, with her daughter "tired after a full day of riding jet skis along with spending the day at the beach," per the arrest affidavit.

She said that her daughter fell asleep around 12:30 a.m. and that they "co-slept on a bed located within the master bedroom." At 3:20 a.m., per the affidavit, she said she was awakened by an "unidentified noise" and found her daughter not in the bed. She said she then noticed the sliding glass door leading to the patio was open, per the documents.

Gupta told authorities that when she stepped out, that's when she saw her daughter submerged underwater. Saying she's unable to swim, Gupta said she was unable to recover her child from the pool. She told police she tried for about 10 minutes before calling 911.

A few days after Aria's death, though, police received the report from the Miami-Dade medical examiner's office and the results were not at all consistent with what they'd been told.

On June 29, the medical examiner determined that the victim's lungs and stomach contained no water, describing them as "dry," per News 9, which would suggest that she could not have drowned. As such, it was her professional opinion, that the girl died before she entered the pool.

Additional findings during the autopsy included cuts inside the preschooler's mouth and bruising on her cheeks. These were indicators, along with other preliminary findings, of likely asphyxiation by smothering as a cause of death.

Additionally, despite Gupta having told police that they had a late dinner at 9 p.m. that night, Aria's stomach was empty. Authorities concluded, per the affidavit, that Gupta was attempting to "conceal the killing" of her daughter by "staging an accidental drowning within the swimming pool."

Investigating Dr. Gupta

These disturbing findings triggered an investigation into Dr. Gupta. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Oklahoma City Metro Fugitive Task Force and by Tuesday, July 1, Gupta was in custody in Oklahoma City, per Fox 8.

What they uncovered in their deeper investigation was that Gupta and her ex-husband, Dr. Saurabh Talathi, were embroiled in a bitter custody battle for the deceased after he filed for divorce in 2022. Further, the father had no idea that she had taken their daughter out of state.

In May, Gupta had been ordered by the court to undergo a psych evaluation after Talathi pushed for it, citing concerns over her behavior with Aria, per News 4.

The Oklahoma City Police told News 9 that there had been 10 calls to the residence since July 2022. Talathi had been pursuing custody and had been awarded temporary sole custody in March 2025, per court documents seen by News 4.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office reported Gupta's arrest in a press release and stated that she will be charged with first-degree murder.

In his own statement released to the media, Gupta's attorney, Richard Cooper of Miami, called the arrest warrant that was carried out on Tuesday "flimsy." He emphasized that Gupta cooperated with authorities by telling her account of what happened and was surprised by her arrest.

The statement continued, "Let's assume for a second that my client is innocent: she has had the worst tragedy imaginable occur and then she's locked up without bond and is missing her own daughter's funeral."

Dr. Gupta was suspended by OU Health System on May 30, according to News 9, and her employment with the organization has since been terminated, including her position at the University of Oklahoma.

The suspect is currently awaiting extradition to Florida, with News 9 noting that in that state, a charge of first-degree murder can lead to the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In an interview on Thursday, Cooper continued to express his shock at how things have played out, per Fox 8, saying, "No one thought in a million years that she would be charged with murder."

Despite the investigator's conclusions and allegations, Cooper says he's not seen any real evidence to support a first-degree murder charge and he plans to arrange for an independent autopsy.