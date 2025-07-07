Kelly Osbourne's Stunning Engagement Ring Has Surprising Connection to This Unexpected Celebrity

Instagram

After Wilson got down on one knee during his future father-in-law Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath -- he reveals a touching and surprising ring connection.

Kelly Osbourne is celebrating her engagement to partner Sid Wilson with a "honeybee" ring partly inspired by an unexpected celebrity.

On July 5, during Ozzy Osbourne's final concert with Black Sabbath, the backstage buzzed with excitement as the Slipknot DJ popped the question in front of the Osbourne family and crew, presenting an 18k yellow gold ring covered in diamonds that resembled a beehive.

During the sweet moment, the Black Sabbath singer jokingly called out, "F--k you, you're not marrying my daughter," but was later seen smiling and tugging at Wilson's arm to look at the beautifully bedazzled ring.

On July 7, the luxury jewelry brand Mouawad posted the discussion process with Wilson about the type of ring design he had in mind. In the video -- the musician revealed a sentimental coincidence that made the ring more memorable.

"I want it to be a special thing, not just something that anyone can have," he mentioned.

"So, I have a nickname for Kelly and it's 'Honeybee'," he mentioned before revealing that another celebrity used to call her that name too -- the late Joan Rivers.

"Coincidentally, a friend of hers, Joan Rivers, used to call her this. It was a nickname she had for her," he continued, "I didn't know this. It's like an amazing coincidence."

"It's meant to be," he stated.

Wilson explained that Kelly received that nickname because she "would buzz around and, like, spread this good energy around like a bee."

In the video, Wilson is seen returning to the store to have a glance at the finished product where he covered his mouth in amazement and excitement.

"It's blinding! It sparkles! She's going to love that," he exclaimed, "Dude, it's beautiful. It's more than perfect. It's a fairy tale."

In 2011, Kelly became a fashion correspondent for E!, hosting alongside Rivers on the series Fashion Police until Rivers' 2014 death. Kelly continued as host for a few more months before exiting the show indefinitely.

Kelly still remembers and frequently pays tribute to her late friend.