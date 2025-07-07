Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Late Friend Lindsay May Palevsky on First Birthday Since Her Death

Instagram

"We miss you so f--king much, Lindz. Our world is not the same without you," the reality star wrote of Palevsky, who died in November from a rare from of cancer, and was a member of Kim's group of "lifers."

Kim Kardashian is mourning the passing of her childhood friend Lindsay May Palevsky on her first "heavenly birthday."

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the reality star posted an emotional tribute to Palevksy, who died in November 2024 following a years-long battle with a rare form of cancer. Kim, 44, shared a series of photos of herself, Palevsky, and her group of longtime pals -- whom she calls "lifers" -- from past annual trips to the lake, in which they appeared to often also celebrate Palevsky's birthday of July 3.

"It was just your birthday and I know you never liked to make a big deal of it, but Happy Heavenly Birthday, Lindz 💜🦋," Kim began in the post's caption.

"I waited months to post this, mostly because I couldn't find the right words," she continued. "Nothing really captures how quiet and empty our lifers chat feels without you in it. I know you'd probably roll your eyes at me posting anything -- especially since you didn’t really even have social media -- but I couldn't go through this lake trip without feeling you everywhere, and I needed to share it."

"The lake was your happy place. It made you feel lighter, healthier… you were you. It’ll always be our favorite lifers tradition because it’s where we spend time with all of our kids being together and get real time with each other without any outside noise," she continued. "We felt your absence this year in every sunset, every laugh, every quiet moment."

The Kardashians star went on to recall her reaction to seeing the photos that were taken last summer, before opening up about how she and her friends will continue to honor her with their annual tradition.

"Looking back at these pictures from a year ago, I feel so grateful for all the memories we made," Kim wrote. "We miss you so f--king much, Lindz. Our world is not the same without you. I guess that's why I hold onto this lake tradition so tightly. We'll always have the lake — and in that, we’ll always have a piece of you."

The SKIMS founder broke her silence on Palevsky's passing last month, sharing a post on her Instagram Stories at the time, per E! News.

Kim announced that one of her "lifer" pals, Simone Harouche (top center in the photo above), had collaborated with the denim brand Citizens of Humanity to create a style of jeans called "The Lindz," with a part of the proceeds going toward the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation."

"In memory of our Lifer Lindz who recently passed away of a rare form of cancer," Kim wrote in her post, per E! News, "our lifer @simoneharouche has partnered with @citizensofhumanity to donate $50 from every pair to the neuroendocrine tumor research foundation."

The description for the Citizens of Humanity "Lindz" jeans reads: "At Citizens of Humanity, we’ve long paid tribute to the women who inspire us by naming our styles after them. Our latest fit, The Lindz, is a deeply personal one -- created in honor of Lindsay May Palevsky."

"Lindsay is a cherished friend of our VP of Marketing, Jared Freedman, and stylist and longtime brand friend Simone Harouche," the description continues. "She passed away in November 2024 after a 13-year battle with cancer."

Citizens of Humanity added that Palevsky "embodied everything we value -- grace, resilience, loyalty, and strength" and was "a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and friend."

"Lindsay left a lasting mark on everyone who knew her," the description concluded. "In her memory, Citizens of Humanity will donate $50 from every pair of The Lindz sold on citizensofhumanity.com until December 31, 2025 to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation (NETRF) to help fund critical research, accelerate treatments, and drive breakthroughs in the search for a cure."

Like Kim, Harouche shared a touching post in honor of Palevsky's birthday and their group's annual lake trip.

"A psychic told me to find you in pink skies," she began in the caption of her post, which appeared to feature photos from Palevsky's birthday celebrations and lake vacations, along with a beautiful photo of a pink sunset. "Today was a day after your birthday, and the sky couldn’t have been more pink tonight."

"Even though you never liked celebrating your birthday, we still got together this year," Harouche continued. "Ali made dinner at the same restaurant where we celebrated you and Sarah's birthdays last year all together. Kim got a purple Hansens cake for you, and your name was spelled wrong and we all laughed because we knew you’d be laughing about it too. (G-d how I miss hearing you laugh)."

"All the kids were together too, and I know that would've made you so happy to see that, Lindz, they are all getting so big!!" she concluded.