Essence Festival Takes Blame For Lauryn Hill's 'Empty' 3AM Performance

Essence Festival is asking fans to show some "respect" to Lauryn Hill.

The eight-time Grammy winner caused an uproar among festival goers after her start time was much later than originally anticipated.

She was meant to close out the Friday night festivities with a 12:35 a.m. performance. However, according to Nola.com, the event was running way behind schedule, causing Hill to go on stage two hours later.

"Family is family and around here we protect our own no matter what the PEOPLE have to say," the festival's statement read. "Let's be very clear -- WE don't play about Ms. Lauryn Hill. Not for clicks. Not for headlines."

The statement continued: "She arrived on schedule, stepped on that stage, and delivered the kind of performance only a legend can. The delay? Not hers. We will take that. The moment? One for the books. The legacy? Still unmatched. Put some respect on her name. Keep the takes, but keep her out of them."

The 50-year-old has been known to be late before, however Essence Festival took full blame this time around.

Hill's scheduled time got pushed so far back that only several hundred fans -- as opposed to the Caesars Superdome's 83,000-capacity stadium -- were left due to the delay.

"ACCOUNTABILITY!!!" One user wrote. "Thank you for addressing this for her 🙌🏾 all 50 of us enjoyed her that stayed til 3:30 am!!!!! Thank you Lauryn Hill!!"

Hill didn't seem to mind the lack of audience. In fact, she appeared to take it in stride and chatted to the crowd, took audience requests and even passed the microphone to her sons Zion and Joshua "YG" Marley, per Nola.com.