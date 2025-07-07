Emaciated Boy, 4, Close to 'Fatal Organ Failure' Forced to Watch Family Eat from Dog Crate: Police

Henry County Sheriff's Office

The "very thin" boy -- whose medical charts said he gained just shy of one pound in two-and-a-half years -- was malnourished and weighed just 23 pounds, according to his mother, because he was "picky" about his food.

Warning: This story contains graphic details of alleged child abuse.

A mother and father in Clinton, Missouri find themselves on the wrong side of the law after bringing their 4-year-old son to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital on June 17, 2025.

Patricia L. Siercks, 34, and Joshua J. Gusman, 32, have both been accused of child abuse and are behind bars after their son was determined by doctors to be "within days of fatal organ failure."

His mother claimed his emaciated stature was because he was a "picky" eater, but his father painted a much darker picture of what was allegedly happening behind closed doors.

Hospital Observations, Mother's Claims

Personnel at the hospital made the call to reach out to law enforcement after observing injuries to the boy's face and bruising on his back, per the probable cause affidavit, providing pictures to responding officers of the alleged injuries.

The responding officer then examined the boy personally, observing him to be "very thin," per the affidavit, and noting bruising on both sides of his temple/eye area, as well as a scratch under his left eye. He also described the 4-year-old as "unable to communicate."

The hospital personnel also provided for the officer a "growth chart" for the victim, which showed that at two years old, on December 2, 2022, he weighed 22.26 pounds. Then, on June 4, 2025 and at four years old, he weighed in at only 23.12 pounds.

That's less than a single pound increase in two-and-a-half years. Further, in order to be in the 90th percentile for weight at his age, he should weigh nearly twice that, with the growth chart recommending he be 44 pounds.

The officer details in the affidavit speaking to Siercks about what was observed in regards to her son. In regards to the facial bruising, Siercks reportedly said that she grew "frustrated, angry" at an appointment two weeks prior when her son "threw a fit" and so she "slapped and punched [him] in the face."

She said she first slapped him on the left side of his face with her right hand and then closing that hand into a fist, she said she punched that same side of his face in the temple/eye area, per the affidavit. As for the bruising on his right side, Siercks told police that was from "falling over a toy."

In regards to his physical stature, Siercks told the officer that he had no deficiencies. She further said she spent $400 on food, but that the boy is "picky" about what he eats.

When asked about how underweight he is, she said that in November 2024, she was ordered to supplement his meals with PediaSure to help with heathy weight gain. After four months, though, she said she stopped giving him the PediaSure because "it was all [he] wanted to have."

According to the growth chart for the victim, he gained 6.8 pounds during the time he was on the product. In the following three months after Siercks started denying him PediaSure, he dropped 5.7 pounds.

Parents Arrested, Father's Claims

On June 30, the police were again contacted in regards to the boy, this time by social workers at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. The reported that the victim was being admitted due to his ongoing low weight and a concerning "heart rhythm, cased by malnutrition," per the arrest affidavit.

The victim was diagnosed with Refeeding Syndrome, a "potentially fatal metabolic response that occurs when malnourished people resume feeding too quickly." This syndrome, police reported in the affidavit, can affect multiple organ systems, including the heart -- as doctors were seeing with the victim's heart rhythm -- and lead to multi-system organ failure and even death.

Doctors at that time felt that the boy was "within days of fatal organ failure," per the affidavit. They also diagnosed the victim with "acute childhood torture, long-term starvation, imbalanced electrolytes due to dehydration, and stunted growth," per NBC affiliate KSHB.

In the days after the boy's admission to the hospital, his parents were arrested. Siercks was arrested July 1, with Gusman picked up the next day. After receiving his Miranda rights, Gusman initially denied there was any abuse to police, per Law & Crime.

As reported by CBS affiliate KCTV, though, Gusman ultimately admitted that he'd seen the victim "placed into a dog crate while the family ate dinner and the victim was not provided any food."

He also alleged that Siercks had been abusing the boys for about two years, claiming that he had on more than one occasion heard a commotion in another room only to walk in and see her "assaulting" their son. At these times, he said he would intervene and stop it.

Siercks has been charged with two counts of abuse of a child, according to court records. Gusman has been charged with abuse of a child (serious emotional or physical injury) and endangering the welfare of a child.

Siercks could face up to 22 years behind bars if convicted on both charges, per KCTV, while Gusman could be sentenced to a maximum of 25 years. The couple remains in custody at the Henry Count Jail, where they are both being held without bond.