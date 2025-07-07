Robert Irwin Admits to Dine & Dash at Australian Restaurant: 'Never Paid For My Salad!'

Instagram

Robert Irwin dined and dashed while travelling around Australia over the weekend.

The 21-year-old wildlife conservationist and son of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin took to Instagram to come clean about the crime he committed.

"Hey, guys. Robert here," he began on his Instagram video on Sunday, July 6, before explaining how he found a little restaurant while driving through Coffs Harbour, New South Wales.

"Little did I know, this place is the place to be in Coffs Harbour," he said enthusiastically, after revealing he ordered a salad while being bombarded by fans.

"There were a lot of people who saw me and said 'G'day' and wanted to have a photo, which is all good. But it turned into a bit of a frenzy," he recalled.

While the fans were swarming the soon-to-be Dancing with the Stars contestant, he said the restaurant was busy getting his order together "super fast" so he could go.

"The next morning I wake up and realize I never paid for my salad!" he said in pure horror. "I just did the old dine and dash and I didn't even realize I'd done it."

As he is currently "road tripping down the east coast of Australia," he has unfortunately left the area, but ensured fans he reached out to the restaurant to pay them over the phone.

However, the employee told him to just leave them a positive review ... which he took even further.

"I'll do you one better," he laughed, telling his 7.6 million followers, "You know what to do."

He then asked everyone to show the restaurant some love on their Instagram. Since posting, the restaurant tripled in followers, with many people sharing they will be visiting the establishment on their next trip through Coffs Harbour.

"Today is not the day I start my life in crime, as much as the tabloids would love that," he joked.

He promised that he would be back in the area and would be giving them payment, too.

The restaurant reposted the video and commented how much they love Irwin for his passionate review of the place. In fact, they may even name a salad after him!

"Ohhhh my goodness! We were just out on a family walk to Woolgoolga Waterfall and came back to see this! Thank you soooo much for visiting our venue," the Instagram account wrote.

"We're honestly blown away. Being from a humble little coastal town, it means the world to us to have you stop by. We're all huge fans, and truly appreciate the shoutout. We can only imagine how hard it must be to enjoy a quiet meal without being bombarded so thank you again for choosing us, and no stress about missing the payment! We'd absolutely love to have you back anytime… we might even have to name a salad after you," it added.

His mother, Terri Irwin was quick to respond: "Can't wait to try the @robertirwinphotography salad special next time I'm in Coffs!"

While his sister Bindi Irwin shared some love, confirming she also "Followed!" the account.