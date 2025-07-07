Sharon Osbourne Disinvited One Band from Performing at Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert

Getty

Sharon Osbourne is blatantly opening up about disinviting a band from performing at her husband, Ozzy Osbourne's, final concert with Black Sabbath.

The 72-year-old manager spoke with Billboard about some drama surrounding her husband's last performance, billed as "Back to the Beginning," with the iconic heavy metal group that featured other legendary groups and artists such as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Steven Tyler, Ronnie Wood, Yungblud, and more.

As usual, she didn't hold back, revealing that she had to remove one band from the major event because the members "wanted to make a profit."

"It's not the time to make a profit," she asserted.

"After the show I'll let everybody know who it was," she added. "I think people will be shocked."

The former America's Got Talent judge disclosed in another interview with Metal Hammer in June that the decision to remove the group came after she had a disputation with the band's manager which led her to feel "the worst way" she'd felt in years.

"I had a huge, huge to-do with a manager over this celebration for Ozzy and Sabbath," she said.

"And I don’t care what this person says about me, thinks about it, because he doesn't know me. And he's now going around making up bulls--t lies because I threw his band off the bill."

Rumors quickly began to swirl as metal fans speculated the band removed from the list was Iron Maiden. But the music manager shut those rumors down immediately, saying, "Oh God, no. Ozzy only has respect for the guys in Maiden."

During the show that took place in the bands hometown, Birmingham, England, over the weekend, Ozzy gave his all at the performance. He had confessed earlier this year to Billboard that he won't be performing a full set with the band, given his diagnosis with Parkinson's disease.

"I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable," he confirmed. Ultimately, Osbourne performed five solo songs, including "I Don't Know," "Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution," "Mama I'm Coming Homer," and "Crazy Train," per Billboard.

He then returned with Black Sabbath to round out the show with performances of "War Pings," "N.I.B.," "Iron Man," and "Paranoid."