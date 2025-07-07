The View Reacts to Elon Musk Announcing He's Forming a New Political Party

ABC/Getty

Navarro also called out Trump for reacting to Musk's announcement amid the flash flooding tragedy in Texas, saying she was "appalled" by the President's rant about his former "bromance partner."

It appears that President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have reignited their feud -- and the ladies of The View are weighing in.

On Monday's episode of the daytime talk show, Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines shared their thoughts on Musk announcing that he's forming a new political party called the "America Party" amid his falling out with Trump after they clashed over his administration's Big, Beautiful Bill.

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!



When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.



Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. https://t.co/9K8AD04QQN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025 @elonmusk

Trump subsequently called out Musk publicly on camera, while also slamming the Tesla CEO in a scathing post on his Truth Social.

"The breakup continues between the world's richest man and you-know-who!" Goldberg began, kicking off the topic, before showing Trump's reaction and asking her panelists if they believe the country is "ready" for a third party.

While the women of The View seemingly agreed that they aren't really against adding a new political party, they don't believe Musk is the right person to lead it.

Navarro was particularly heated, calling out Trump for going after Musk rather than focusing on the devastating flash floods in Texas, which have claimed at least 94 lives.

"I was appalled last night that Donald Trump was tweeting and Truth Socialing about this fight with Elon Musk at a time when there is death, sorrow, and tragedy in Texas," she said. "I don't understand why, instead [of] saying to the American people, 'We're going to get to the bottom of what went wrong, if we have to change things in Texas in the weather system, NOAA, if we have to change things at FEMA, we will.' Instead of that, he's taking the time to fight with his former bromance partner, Elon Musk?"

She went on to call Musk "mercurial," adding that Musk "needs to look at what he did in this past election."

"We have a broken system right now because there is no oversight," Navarro said. "We have a broken system right now because there is a president who doesn't believe in the Constitution, and who defies judicial orders."

"Elon Musk and his 300-plus-million dollars, and god knows what else he may have done that we don't know of, own the problem that he created," she added.

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin said she's "tired of billionaires as politicians," adding that she believes Musk is "not the person who should be running any third party."

She then noted how Trump hinted that he would "look into" deporting Musk, who was born in South Africa, amid their feud, stressing a bigger, more concern issue altogether.

"The Department of Justice is now prioritizing seeking to strip citizenship from naturalized citizens," Hostin said. "So for Trump to say that about Elon Musk, I think that's something that people are sort of missing in this little argument that they had together. The Department of Justice is really looking at now denaturalizing citizens."

Navarro chimed in, saying that "somebody should remind" Trump that his wife, Melania, is a natural citizen as she's from Slovenia.

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines also noted that they would be interested in a third party, but again said they don't think Musk is the right person to run one.

"I think the country is ripe for more options. We're actually one of very few countries on Earth that just has a two-party system. But I'm very, very skeptical that Elon Musk’s party is the answer to this," said Griffin, highlighting that "about 46%” of adult Americans think a third party is a good option."

And while she is a registered Republican and still leans more right than left, she doesn't believe either of the two parties right now represent her.

"I watch debates in Congress, I watch our current president, and I feel underrepresented by both parties," she explained. "I don't feel like there are people speaking to the needs that I’m concerned about and also the future needs that are coming."

Haines said that as an Independent she's "deeply wish[es]" there was a third party, but Musk "is not the man to do it."