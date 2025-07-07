Mom Stabs Children, Killing Son, 4, Sets House on Fire Because They're 'Possessed by Devil': Prosecution

Chicago Fire Department/Chicago Police Department

The woman allegedly first stabbed her oldest son, 10, while he played video games before brutally attacking his brother, 4, and finally her daughter, 13, while the girl tried to call police and escape, before setting the house ablaze with them still inside.

When a fire broke out in a house in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood on July 4th, it turned out to be hiding something far more sinister inside.

The fire was the last step in a disturbing sequence of events that left one child dead, two more injured, and their mother facing 14 felony charges, including first-degree murder, attempted, murder, aggravated arson, and battery, per CBS News.

On Sunday, Wendy Tolbert, 45, faced a judge for the first time since her arrest at a detention hearing. It was her oldest child, a 13-year-old girl, who called 911 at approximately 9:01 a.m. on Friday, according to Fox 32, telling police that her mother was trying to kill her.

When officers with the Chicago Police Department arrived on the scene, per CBS News, they heard the suspect's 10-year-old son yelling for help through a bedroom window. They also reported spotting Tolbert holding a knife in one hand and a paper towel that was on fire in her other.

As they were taking Tolbert into custody outside the building, smoke began to come out the windows and within minutes, per Fox 32, it was engulfed in flames.

Officers were able to rescue the two older children from the burning building by breaking out windows, and were able to get the four-year-old out, as well. Meanwhile, the fire spread to Tolbert's upstairs neighbor's apartment and a neighboring building, leading to the evacuation of its residents.

In court on Sunday, it was revealed that Tolbert has no criminal history but does suffer from mental health issues, including schizophrenia, and has been diagnosed with cancer. She does not have a job and relied on food stamps and supplemental security income, per her public defender.

The state's attorney Anthony Lobbs said in a press conference after her court appearance that he's known Tolbert for years and she has never show any indication of violence. "She loved her kids," he said in court. "So we're all surprised and it shocked everybody. Everybody loved her and she loved everybody. She didn’t hate nobody. She didn’t harm nobody. She was scared of everything -- she didn't even like knives."

Children Stabbed

In court, prosecutors with the Cook County State's Attorney's office laid out what allegedly happened on that Fourth of July morning. According to their statements in front of the judge, Tolbert's 10-year-old son was sitting on the floor playing video games with his 4-year-old brother lying next to him.

With no apparent provocation, Tolbert allegedly came from the kitchen with a knife and stabbed her eldest son in the right arm. He reportedly pushed her away, per the prosecution, and ran.

At that point, Tolbert allegedly turned her attention to her 4-year-old. The eldest boy told authorities that he ran to the basement stairs and turned around in time to see his younger brother trying to run after him. He said his mother kicked the boy in the back, sending him down the stairs, and then stabbed him in the face, neck, and chest a total of 36 times.

The boy then reportedly ran into his basement bedroom, which shared a wall with his sister's, 13. There, the two of them started talking about how they might escape, per CBS News' coverage. The sister called police and reported that her mother was trying to kill them, which is when Tolbert allegedly began banging on her door.

According to legal documents, the children told authorities they both opened their doors at the same time to try and fight back. It was at this point, they alleged that Tolbert began to attack her daughter, stabbing her multiple times in the face, neck, and chest.

By this point, the house was on fire, though it is not clear from current reporting at what point that happened or where the fire may have started. The first mention of it in the narrative is when police first encountered Tolbert, described as covered in blood and holding a knife in one hand and a burning paper towel in the other.

Fire investigators determined three different areas of the house where she could have started the fire, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, believing she used lighter fluid and rubbing alcohol. Prosecutors alleged that she had locked the door after starting the fire, intending to trap the children inside the burning building.

This is when police reported arriving on the scene at 9:20 a.m., approximately 19 minutes after the daughter's call, and heard the boy screaming for help from an open window in the gangway, per prosecutors in court.

Police were able to rescue the children from the fire, finding the girl unresponsive inside, while Tolbert ultimately admitted to stabbing her children, reportedly telling investigators that she did so because they were "possessed by the devil," per NBC 5.

Tolbert's 4-year-old son, Jordan Wallace, died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His sister was intubated and remains hospitalized in critical condition. She has undergone multiple surgeries as a result of the alleged attack. The 10-year-old brother was treated and has been released from the hospital.

Three responding officers and the two displaced neighbors were all treated for smoke inhalation at nearby hospitals and have since been released. Tolbert was taken to Community First Medical Center for a pschiatric evaluation after her arrest, per the Sun-Times.

After Attacks

In court, Tolbert was visibly distraught, per Fox 32, as she was formally charged on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of aggravated arson, two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, and aggravated battery to a child.

"This is a dream. This is not real," Tolbert said, per the Sun-Times, as prosecutors outlined the case, with several outlets reporting she repeatedly said "no," sobbed and hung her head. Relatives in court could also be heard gasping and crying as details were recounted.

In making the determination for Tolbert to remain detained, Circuit Court Judge James Murphy called her actions "pure evil," saying that her "predatory and violent behavior is extremely alarming." His determination was that she poses a real and present threat to her family, neighbors, officers, firefighters, and herself.

The children's grandparents, Julius and Debra Davis, told the Sun-Times that Tolbert "finally realized what she’s done" in court. Julius also said that "she shouldn’t see the light of day again. What she did was heinous."

The surviving children also lost everything in the fire, so their grandparents are reaching out to the Red Cross for clothing and launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for Jordan's burial service. An additional GoFundMe was started for the family's upstairs neighbors, who also lost everything.

"We're all still reeling, we’re trying to figure out how to move forward," Julius told the newspaper. "We're trying to figure out how to put our lives together, but more importantly, put the kids' lives back together."