Why Adult Content Creators Annie Knight and Bonnie Blue Are Fighting Following 'Betrayal'

OnlyFans star Annie Knight and her adult co-star Bonnie Blue are feuding.

The fight between the two intensified after OnlyFans allegedly banned content creator Blue from their platform ... with Bonnie seemingly shading Knight while reacting to the move.

Blue previously claimed to have broken the world record of sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours. This world record has since been beaten by adult content creator, Lily Phillips, who earlier this month celebrated the milestone of allegedly sleeping with 1,113 men in 12 hours.

While her stunts have continued, Blue said she was forced to post the content on the platform Fansly, as OnlyFans has banned "extreme challenge content." Blue, however, felt her account's termination was unjust, claiming she was "singled out" by the platform as other creators upload similar content.

At the time, Blue told UsWeekly that she believed she was "banned" because she gets "more views."

"The only difference is, I don't cry and I don't vlog hospital journeys. I just leave smiling," Blue continued, seemingly referring to Knight, who was hospitalized after having sex with 583 men in six hours and flared up her endometriosis, and Phillips, who cried after having sex with 100 men in one day.

Knight was clearly disappointed by Blue's reaction, believing Bonnie used "her ban as a platform to criticize other creators."

"I've seen many creators take inspiration from challenge-style content," Knight told Us Weekly on Tuesday. "That's the nature of this space. But what matters is how you show up in it. While Bonnie and I may share surface-level similarities in marketing style, the intention behind my work is very different."

She continued: "My content exists to empower. I've always been clear that the people I sleep with are not there to 'use my holes,' but to connect with someone they've followed, respected, and want to meet. It's important to me that any sexual experience I share, publicly or privately, is grounded in consent and real connection."

She went on to say that she was "surprised" by Blue's comments and has always "believed in backing other creators."

"I was genuinely sorry to hear about Bonnie's account being taken off OnlyFans," Knight added,

"We've worked together in the past and while we don't always align on content or marketing style, I've always respected her hustle -- and I can imagine how hard it is to lose a major income stream in this industry."

Knight also told The Daily Mail that she wouldn't consider being friends with Blue again.