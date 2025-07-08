Candance Cameron Bure Spills About 'Rough Season' in Marriage, How Son Fought to Save It

Instagram

After a tough time with her husband that almost ended in separation -- the Full House star says her middle child, Lev, stepped in to help.

Candace Cameron Bure is speaking up about the time her marriage went through a "rough season" that almost resulted in divorce.

On a recent TikTok post from her Candance Cameron Bure Podcast, the Full House star opened up about a hard time she had in 2020 with her husband, Valeri Bure.

"Val and I went through a really, really rough season in our marriage," she shared, "And we were like, 'I don’t know, don't think … we're gonna make it through.'"

But by their side stood their middle child, Lev Bure, 25, who she says stepped up in a big way to support them during this tough time.

"At one point, Lev preached, like, a 45-minute sermon on marriage to us," Bure said. "Just had his Bible open on the couch and just talked about it."

"And I'll never forget, 'cause he said, 'You know, I know I haven't been married. I'm just a young kid. And so it's probably hard to take marriage advice from someone this young, never experienced it before. But I don't need to be married to know what the word of God says.'"

In that moment of difficulty for the married couple, their son was "just a calm voice that had so much wisdom behind it," said Bure -- one they needed at that moment.

"I mean we walked away from that and, you know, Val and I were like 'Huh, we raised some pretty good kids," she giggled.

The actress and her former NHL hockey player husband met through Bure's Full House co-star, Dave Coulier. The very next day, Candace's wish came true as the pair went on a date and found themselves engaged in less than a year.