Cardi B Deletes Stefon Diggs Photos From Instagram Prompting Split Speculation

Getty

The Instagram cleanup comes after Cardi and Diggs made their relationship official earlier this year, following Cardi's split from Offset.

Is there trouble in paradise for Cardi B and Stefon Diggs?

Over the weekend, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the 32-year-old rapper deleted her Instagram photos with the 31-year-old NFL wide receiver. The move has sparked speculation about a possible breakup between the two, or at the very least, a rift in their relationship.

The duo had been linked since late last year, when they were seen on a date, prompting months of romance rumors following Cardi's split from husband Offset, with TMZ later reporting that Cardi and Diggs spent time together in February 2025.

Then big reveal came in late May, when they went Instagram official, launching their relationship after a few months of speculation.

But less than two months later, it appears those pics have mysteriously disappeared from Cardi's feed.

It's unclear exactly when the photos were deleted or hidden from Cardi's Instagram grid, but the move comes as she stepped out solo to Paris Fashion Week for the Schiaparelli show at Petit Palais.

The Grammy winner attended the fashion show in an extravagant dress complete with a U-shaped neckline and fringe, with the rapper holding a live crow in a reference to the cover of her upcoming album, Am I the Drama?

"With my little friend Crowdi B 🐦‍⬛," Cardi captioned an epic video from the show-stopping appearance.

Before attending the fashion show, Cardi shared a video to her Instagram Stories while getting glammed up, telling fans she felt "sooo tired" upon her arrival to France.

It may not totally mean an end for the relatively new couple, with some fans pointing out that Cardi is still following Diggs.

Others think it may have something to do with Cardi's latest project, as the singer has been known to use her personal life in promotion of her new music.