TikTok Star's Wife Speaks Out After Husband Pleads Guilty to Sexual Exploitation of Children: 'No Secrets'

Instagram/Bartow County Sheriff's Office

In an 8-minute video, she responds to "false statements" about her husband, claiming he was "absolutely upfront" with her about the charges while responding to claims she "doesn't want children because she knows Josh is a child predator."

On TikTok, Josh and Brittani Stapleton showed off their beach adventures to their nearly 89K followers as the Gulfcoast Stapletons. But when Josh was recently sentenced to time behind bars for sexual exploitation of children, Brittani took to their popular page to "set the record straight" on their story.

Josh, 39, was charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography in 2020, before he was indicted on 40 counts of sexual exploitation of children. Per FOX 5 Atlanta, he pleaded guilty last month to 20 counts, with the other 20 dropped as part of a plea deal.

He'll reportedly serve 5 years behind bars and 15 on probation, during which he'll have to adhere to "sex offender" conditions.

The investigation into Stapleton was reportedly launched in 2020 based on an anonymous tip, before investigators claimed that, between 2018 and 2020, he downloaded "numerous images of prepubescent children in sexually abusive situations."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In an 8-minute video posted last week, Brittani addressed her husband's situation -- captioning her post, "Let's address the false statements." Saying she has seen "a lot" of untruths surrounding Josh's case and plea deal, Brittany said her video was "to set the record straight."

The first assumption she corrected was anyone believing she "didn't know" anything about the charges or her husband's alleged behavior before the plea deal.

"Absolutely I knew. Josh and I were friends way before we ever started dating. When the charges occurred, we were friends, you better believe I hit him up," shared Brittani, who married Josh in 2023. "As soon as I saw it, I'm a really good judge of character and something was up. That was not Josh. Josh was absolutely upfront with me about everything in the charges, there were no secrets."

She then denied online speculation Josh told her his ex-wife "set him up," with Brittani saying he has never been married before and has never blamed any exes for the charges against him. She also pushed back at anyone saying Josh told her he bought a laptop from Facebook Martketplace that just happened to already have the photos on them. "Josh has never told me that, nor have I ever been around him telling anyone that," she insisted.

Brittani then responded to people wondering whether their friends with children were aware of the charges against him.

"Absolutely. A, it's been all over the internet. If you didn't know, you just didn't know. But B, we have never in our lives been in someone's house, around children, and not let them know ahead of time," she claimed. "We don't want anything to ever look sketchy. Guess what? A lot of these people have our backs because they have personally seen Josh around their children and know there's no issue."

She then pushed back against people claiming Josh "had child images on his work laptop" -- claiming that wasn't possible because of how "secure" work computers are, generally -- before shooting down allegations they were "living fake lives" on Tiktok.

"There was nothing fake about it. We were just living like we always do. We are still happy. He and I have no issues," she continued. "He has been fully transparent and honest with me. I know everything. I have been to court, I know everything."

Brittani went on to deny having a "lavish" lifestyle "that we are funding from child images," insisting they usually stay at cheap hotels and ride around on a 20-year-old boat, before addressing gossip she "doesn't want children because she knows Josh is a child predator."

"Since age 12, I have never wanted children. Not interested in having children, never have been," she insisted, claiming anyone who actually knows her would know that.

She then ended her video with a message to other content creators making videos about her husband's plea deal.

"It is not the best thing in the world to profit off someone else's worst moment. I am one of the most mentally tough people you'll ever meet ... not everyone is," she said. "So I'm glad you guys chose me for this and to give me hell, like I didn't just go through the worst week of my life, like I did not just lose my best friend. but I would say, think about that, think really hard. It would be really difficult to sleep at night if you were the cause for someone not to be on this earth."

She also briefly addressed the legal mess on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two together (below) with the simple caption, "If this is the statement you're looking for, here it is."

If you are experiencing or witness child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org . If you believe a child is in immediate danger, call 911.