Man Accused of Decapitating Dad and Posting Video Admitted to Murders In Letters to Trump, Joe Rogan: Trial

"I don't regret what I did and I was aware of the consequences," he reportedly wrote in the letters, while his mother testifies about finding her husband's decapitated body and more details about his death are revealed.

The trial for a Pennsylvania man who allegedly decapitated his own father, before posting a 14-minute video "manifesto" to YouTube -- in which he appeared to hold up his dad's severed head -- has begun.

Justin Mohn stands accused of murdering his father, Michael Mohn, on January 30, 2024 in grisly fashion, with prosecutors reportedly describing it as "something straight out of a horror film" and "a cold, calculated, organized plan" during opening statements this week.

Jailhouse letters Mohn allegedly wrote to a number of people -- including Donald Trump, Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, Sean Hannity and the Russian embassy -- were presented in court on Tuesday.

In them, per Bucks County Courier Times' reporting, he admitted to killing his father more than 11 times, in what he described as an attempt to overthrow the government.

He also said the murder occurred while attempting a citizens arrest on his father for treason, something Mohn previously said to reporters outside the courthouse back in September 2024.

"I don't regret what I did and I was aware of the consequences," he reportedly wrote in one letter to the Russian Embassy, also allegedly saying in other notes he felt his behavior was lawful, "protected under the Declaration of Independence" and would be seen by Americans as a patriot for "beheading a parasite fed and trying to start a revolution."

Mohn's Mother Testifies

Denice Mohn, mother of Justin and wife of Michael, also took the stand this week, as covered by NBC News, and testified about the moment she found Michael's body in the bathroom on the first floor.

"I believe I screamed," she reportedly said through tears. "I was screaming out front. I think I dialed 911."

She also said her son and his dad had a "father-son relationship," claiming they were offering him financial support while he looked for a job.

911 calls from that night were also played in court, in which a woman was heard screaming in the background, while a neighbor told dispatch Mohn had no head when they found him.

Per the forensic pathologist who performed Mohn's autopsy, it appeared Mohn's killer was at least a foot away from the victim when he was shot. There were allegedly no signs of a struggle, with the doctor saying it appeared as though Michael was urinating in the bathroom when he was killed.

The victim died from a gunshot wound to the head and was dismembered with both a knife and machete after his death.

Details of the Murder

DA Jennifer Schorn previously revealed that police were dispatched to Michael Mohn's Middletown Township home to respond to a murder investigation. The 911 call came from a neighbor's house, after Michael's wife Denise came home to find her husband decapitated inside the bathroom.

When police arrived, they found the decapitated body, before locating Michael's head wrapped in saran wrap and in a cooking pot in an adjacent room.

Schorn revealed police received multiple phone calls about a YouTube video Justin posted in which he was seen holding up his father's head. The 14:32-long video was titled "Mohn's Militia," with Schorn describing it as a "call to arms for American patriots." She said it appeared to be filmed in the same bedroom where bloody gloves were found -- and showed Justin "holding a human head detached from the body which is wrapped in plastic," saying it belonged to his father, who was "in hell for being a traitor to his country."

In the video, Mohn went on to call himself "the commander of America's national network of militia" and advised his followers to torture and kill federal employees.

According to Schorn, Justin was apprehended after authorities pinged his cell phone -- and located him at a National Guard training center at Fort Indiantown Gap. He had allegedly "climbed a barbed wire fence, and entered the secured military installation," but was taken in without incident.

Mohn had a 9mm SIG Sauer handgun -- which was loaded but missing one round -- on him when arrested. Per Schorn, he allegedly said he went to the training facility "in an effort to mobilize the PA National Guard to raise arms against the federal government" and hoped to speak with Governor Josh Shapiro to "join forces."

Mohn was found competent to stand trial in August 2024, despite being diagnosed with delusional disorder.