Love Island USA's Ariana Madix Tells Fans to Stop 'Atrocious' Harassment of Cast on Social Media

Love Island USA is all anyone can talk about these days and their fashionable host, Ariana Madix, is reminding fans to be kind to its cast.

On the July 6 episode of Love Island's after-show, Aftersun, Madix spoke out about her frustration with comments being made about the stars online.

"I love the passion of the audience, but sometimes it's like, 'Give them a second to resolve their argument before you just hop online and start being absolutely atrocious to these Islanders,'" she said on the show.

"It blows my mind that I have to say, not to harass them on the internet. And I don't understand why week after week, we have to keep saying, 'Don't do that,'" the former Vanderpump Rules star added.

Madix also addressed the negativity and doxing that reached Islander's and their family members in an interview with the Associated Press on Monday.

"I am a member of a very passionate fan base as well as the host of this show," she mentioned. "I see things all the time online and I also love being part of the discourse. I love being a part of the Love Island community and we have the most amazing, passionate fans."

"There's a point thought," the reality star stated.

"If someone is harassing cast members' family, harassing cast members, who by the way don't even have their phones," she reminded.

"So, I don't know why you're bothering wasting your time, you know, leaving mean comments on someone's page that is only gonna see that when they leave because they're not even online right now," she added.

"It just feels a little bit like, 'Okay. Let's enjoy this show. Let's engage in this discourse about this show. Let's support the people we support,'" she concluded. "And if you really don't vibe with a certain cast member, it's probably best that you just don't engage with them."

Her comments come after star Cierra Ortega exited the show due to what the series called "personal reasons."

Ortega, who was coupled up with Nicolas Vansteenberghe before her departure from the villa, made headlines after older social media posts she shared with racial slurs resurfaced. Following her exit, her parents posted a statement online.

In a now expired Instagram story posted by Ortega's parents, they acknowledged her comments but strongly stated that the "cruel" messages are unacceptable.

"We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what's happening online right now has gone far beyond that," they stated.

"The threats. The cruel messages. The attacks on her family, her friends, even her supporters, it's heartbreaking. It's uncalled for. And no one deserves that kind of hate, no matter what mistake they've made."