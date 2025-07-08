Mark Ruffalo Calls Out Joe Rogan Disagreeing with ICE Immigration Raids: 'It's a Little Late Now'

Getty

"You are either not that smart or not that dumb," the MCU star states on Threads about Rogan's response to the ICE raids.

Mark Ruffalo is calling out Joe Rogan after his disagreement with the ICE immigration raids.

On a July 2 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan, a supporter of President Donald Trump, sat down with Replit CEO, Amjad Masad, and chatted about the process of ICE raids, noting that he thinks "it's insane."

"We were told there would be no -- well, there are two things that are insane. One is the targeting of migrant workers -- not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers, just construction workers showing up in construction sites -- raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?" the UFC commentator said to his guest.

After seeing that clip from Rogan's podcast, the Avenger's actor took it upon himself to reply on his Threads page.

"Dear @joerogan. It’s a little late now to pretend like project 2025 didn’t exist and wasn’t the play book all along. You are either not that smart or not that dumb. It’s hard to tell at this point," he wrote.

Ruffalo, who uses his social media platforms mainly for advocacy and politics, hinted that Rogan should have been aware of President Trump's immigration policies since he supported his 2024 re-election campaign.

In recent events, immigration has become a priority for the Trump administration with federal officials carrying out numerous raids and arrests which have ignited massive protests in multiple cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles.

Last month, President Trump deployed National Guard troops to California, leading to a legal conflict between the president and the state's leader, Gov. Gavin Newsom.