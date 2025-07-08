Man Says He Killed Sex Offender Who Allegedly Assaulted Young Family Member: 'Did What I Had to Do'

Indiana Department of Corrections

A man is behind bars and unapologetic after allegedly seeking justice by his own hands -- by killing a just-released inmate imprisoned for allegedly sexually abusing his young family member.

Nicholas Stanley, 35, is accused of shooting Allen Cogswell, 35, at a Daylite Inn in Elkhart on June 24. According to The Goshen News, as detailed by CrimeOnline, Stanley was spotted wielding a long shotgun as he looked in the window of a hotel room before knocking.

Police later found Cogswell dead in the room from gunshot wounds to his head and chest. Stanley was filmed at the scene on surveillance cameras, which also captured his father's license plate. Stanley had been staying with his father at the time of the shooting.

The shooting came shortly after Cogswell was released from prison, after serving seven years on a conviction of allegedly molesting one of Stanley's young relatives.

He initially told police that he was unaware that Cogswell had been released, but investigators were able to find evidence that both Stanley and his father knew the ex-convict was out and staying at the hotel.

In court last Thursday, Stanley officially pleaded not guilty to Cogswell's murder -- but, in a phone interview with ABC57, he gave what the news outlet reports "turned out to be a full confession."

Stanley's Story

On Wednesday, one day before his official not guilty plea, Stanley spoke with ABC57 via remote video visitation, where he reportedly came clean about what allegedly happened, even after reporter Annie Kate made it clear, "We are recording everything. We are 100% on the record. Anything you say, we can report on the news."

With that statement captured on the video with Stanley, the suspect told her that after learning that Cogswell -- who was convicted of child molestation in 2018 -- had been released from prison, he found he couldn't sleep.

"I've been obsessed with him for the past couple of years. That's why when he got released, I lost my mind," Stanley said on the phone after the video visitation was cut off, per the network. "I literally lost my job. I just was like on a one-set path, man. As soon as he got out, he wasn't making it very far."

Stanley told the station that he'd been angry for a long time about the case, but people had "unfortunately" told him to "let the law handle it." He said he was assured that Cogswell would pay for his crimes, but "what happened to that?"

Cogswell was released from prison in late May after serving six-and-a-half years of a 12-year sentence, which did not sit right with Stanley.

On the video visitation, he broke down what happened on June 24.

"So I walked in, grabbed my gun, and I drove out to go find him. And then when I found him, I did what I had to. I took him out," Stanley said bluntly.

"I'm tired of pretending like I did something wrong," he continued. "You know, I don't feel like I did anything wrong, and there are thousands of people out there who agree with me. I'm just tired of pretending that I have to be scared of the system when he obviously wasn't scared of the system."

"And now I'm going to get more time putting this piece of trash out, than he ever got for hurting my family and the ones that I love," he added. "So, if the system wants to throw me away, let them. I don't even care anymore."

That was Stanley's final statement before the video visitation ended, per ABC57, but the conversation continued in a phone call. There, he said, "I know I'm going to miss out on my kids, and basically the rest of their whole lives. But, I don't regret protecting my family."

When asked what message he might want to give to his family, Stanley said, "I love you guys, keep your heads up, don't worry about me. Live your life. Have the best life you possibly can. That's pretty much it. And I hope I get out to enjoy the rest of my life with them."

Stanley is being held at Elkhart County Jail without bail, according to Newsweek. If convicted, he faces a possible 45 years behind bars.

Stanley's Family Support

When Newsweek got in touch with Stanley after his ABC57 interview, he was hesitant to speak. "I'm not sure how to respond because the last time I talked to the press, they turned some of my words around on me," he told the magazine via email.

"I think at this point I should keep my mouth shut because I'm facing 65 years," he continued, but did reiterate, "I can tell you that I don't have any regret sacrificing my future for my [relative's] future."

Newsweek also spoke with Stanley's sister Jessica, 37, who said her brother has "several mental health issues." She said that he was on medication for a while, but after losing his job and insurance, he'd been off of those for about a month and a half before the shooting.

"So, he was not on any medication as far as we're aware of when the crime had taken place," she said. She also thinks his mental state was "definitely altered" during his ABC57 interview.

"I was shaking, I honestly started crying because why would you confess to something you had allegedly done, especially without an attorney present?" she said. "That was kind of concerning, why he would do such a thing."

Jessica shared that the father-of-two had been seeing a psychiatrist every two weeks after their mother passed in February. She said that following this loss, her brother's "mental health had deteriorated quite quickly."

She also revealed that Cogswell, who was a distant relative of the victim through their mother's family, was paroled without the family being contacted, "so we were never able to show up and make a victim impact statement in regards to his possible release."

Since Cogswell's release and her brother's arrest, Jessica said she is advocating for stronger sentences against sex offenders. "We want better reform, stricter sentencing, harsher sentencing for people who abuse children," she told ABC57.

"To be sentenced for 7-12 years for a crime that you committed, you're taking a child's innocence, and that's a lifetime ordeal that they have to deal with," she added. "And to be only serving 7-12 years, and some have served even less, is just appalling. It's a slap in the face to the victim. It's a slap in the face to the victim's family, and for victims anywhere."

Meanwhile, Stanley's father told Newsweek that he's proud of his son. "I want to see him walk free, I think he deserves a medal," said Bruce Stanley, 67. "If I could give him a big hug, I would." He said that he would have acted himself if his son didn't already do it.

"That guy never should've been out and he got what he deserved," he said.

Jessica shared with the magazine that she is concerned for her brother behind bars, worried he might "harm himself." As she raises funds for his legal defense, she said he is currently being represented by a public defender.

Stanley is next scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 31 before his trial, set to begin October 6.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.